Opinion: 'Staycations' can bear fruit for your family and local economy

I was driving along (in the sunshine) one day last week when an ad came on the radio that made me say out loud, right there on the spot, "what a good idea!".

In case you haven't heard it, the ad is for Keelings Fruits.

Every day for the month of May, "to celebrate the arrival of summer", Keelings, in conjunction with Trident Holiday Homes, are giving away a 'Family Staycation'. As is often the case, it's a simple concept but it presses so many of what I consider to be the right buttons from domestic economy and food production viewpoints.

There's the tie-up between two Irish-owned companies, promoting their respective businesses, while the take-up of the prizes will also have spin-out benefits for numerous local economies. So Keelings and Trident are not just helping each other but encouraging people to holiday at home.