Opinion: 'Staycations' can bear fruit for your family and local economy
I was driving along (in the sunshine) one day last week when an ad came on the radio that made me say out loud, right there on the spot, "what a good idea!".
In case you haven't heard it, the ad is for Keelings Fruits.
Every day for the month of May, "to celebrate the arrival of summer", Keelings, in conjunction with Trident Holiday Homes, are giving away a 'Family Staycation'.
As is often the case, it's a simple concept but it presses so many of what I consider to be the right buttons from domestic economy and food production viewpoints.
There's the tie-up between two Irish-owned companies, promoting their respective businesses, while the take-up of the prizes will also have spin-out benefits for numerous local economies.
So Keelings and Trident are not just helping each other but encouraging people to holiday at home.
I also think it is clever from a marketing point of view, as a fair bit of the purchasing of these soft fruits is driven by pester power, and what child doesn't love the idea of a holiday!
Then there's the timing. While lots of people will undoubtedly already have their holidays booked, especially if they are going abroad, many others are still on the lookout. And what could be better than a week in a holiday home?