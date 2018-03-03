Pat Smith's final settlement of €1,900,000 with the IFA is more like a telephone number than a tangible sum for most of us.

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA

For many farmers struggling to eke out a living, many on small suckler farms in the west with average incomes of less than €13,000, the details of the deal are simply dispiriting.

It also reinforces the feeling that emerged at the time of the initial pay controversy in 2015 of a divide between those in the upper echelons of farming politics and those toiling on the ground. The IFA was always the envy of other lobby groups and held up as an exemplar of using strong communication skills to achieve results.

Yet, ironically in the end, it was their core strengths that failed them when the going got tough. The evidence is clear that the Association badly handled the controversy over pay to its top staff.