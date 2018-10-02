Opinion: Pressure mounts on Fine Gael to put some rural gloss on Budget

Even city slicker cynics will acknowledge that 2018 has been a pretty vicious year for Irish farming.

A softer end of September may have taken some of the edge off the two fodder crises farmers have endured this year, but it has not obviated the danger that a hard winter could create an unprecedented third shortage inside 12 months.

As Budget day looms just seven days away, some Fine Gael stalwarts fear that their auld enemy, Fianna Fáil, may get some traction out of claims that this Government, if not exactly 'anti-rural', is largely indifferent to the plight of farm families and country people generally.

The closure of 160 post offices, announced in August, has done some damage.

But it is also clear that, bar the odd detail of a reprieve here or there, the post office closures strategy is a fait accompli.

Many people will agree that much the same thing may well have happened on Fianna Fáil's watch.

But other irritants, such as a feeling of bullying by meat factories, the very slow progress on rolling out low-interest farm loans, and a serious query over the future of the suckler cow sector, will play to that Fianna Fáil tale of rural neglect.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed may have some limited control over some of these matters, and precious little over others.