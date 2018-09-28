Opinion: Ploughing chiefs should honour any unused tickets at next year's event

In Hindsight, there was an inevitability to it all; in a year that the weather drove farming 'quare', it would surely also stick its oar into farming's biggest annual event, the Ploughing.

While there was nothing that the NPA could have done about the wind on the second day-that-wasn't and the financial losses to exhibitors, there is a view that events could have been handled better. In hindsight.

In the run-up to the event, the organisers were being feted as heroes; they have not suddenly become zeroes.

However, I would like to see is the NPA honour unused admission tickets at next year's event. It might cost a few quid but would go a long way to heal bruised spirits and restore goodwill.

Whatever about viewing farming events of 2018 with hindsight, a little bit of insight would be welcome this year too.

The beef sector, for one, is entering uncertain territory.

To give one example of many that could be offered: Always, at this time of the year, the road that passes our gate is busy with lorry-loads of straw heading westwards from the south-east. In the past few weeks, however, all we have been seeing is bales of silage going in the opposite direction.

Thirteen years ago, EU reform of the Common Agricultural Policy led to the decoupling of subsidies from farm production.