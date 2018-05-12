Opinion: It's time for us all to start striving for balance in a world of extremes
We have become a people of extremes - is it because we can?
One person is a couch potato while their neighbour is running marathons; another might be into fast food, another into the slow food movement; one sibling is on the p*ss, another on the dry; some people are highly materialistic, others primarily altruistic, etc.
What's even more curious is to see these extremes being exhibited by the same person at different times.
It's like we keep trying on radically different coats in a never-ending quest for the perfect fit.
So what's happening?
I'm no expert on such matters (or, indeed, any others). But I've always fancied myself as a bit of an amateur sleuth. So, donning my Miss Marple hat for a moment, let's look for motive and opportunity.
In terms of motive, I think it could be a manifestation of our search for meaning in an increasingly secular world, trying to fill the void left by the decline of organised religions.
I recently heard a radio interview with a psychologist about children and smart-phones. He was saying that when a child asks to get a phone because their classmates have one, they often don't actually want to get one but don't want to lose face with their classmates. So when a parent says 'no', they are secretly relieved.