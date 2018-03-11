Farmer action and links to elected politics reach back to the era of Daniel O'Connell and the gradual introduction of democracy from the mid-19th century onwards.

Farmer action and links to elected politics reach back to the era of Daniel O'Connell and the gradual introduction of democracy from the mid-19th century onwards.

Opinion: Farmers have long punched above their weight in the political ring

It has seen the farming community in Ireland repeatedly make their mark upon the nation's politics.

The Land League was interwoven with the old Irish Parliamentary Party and the league's founder, Michael Davitt, was elected on three occasions to the House of Commons. The land agitation wrought huge social change in Ireland which was unique among the four countries which made up the United Kingdom.

The scale of the change wrought by farmers' agitation and political lobbying is too often forgotten and/or overlooked. In 1870, some 19,000 landlords, many of them absentees, had a stranglehold on Irish land ownership. There were over half a million farmers suffering grave injustices on the land and fewer than a third of these had tenancy rights.