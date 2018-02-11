Opinion: Are we about to experience another flight from the land?
Sir Thomas More was born this week 540 years ago. He went on to become one of Henry VIII's most trusted civil servants but was strongly opposed to the King's split from the Catholic Church and ended up being beheaded for treason.
More also wrote Utopia, a socio-political novel depicting the religious, social and political customs on an imaginary island off the coast of the Americas where life was apparently idyllic.
Each city has no more than 6,000 households, each family consisting of 10-16 adults. People are redistributed between households and towns to keep numbers even. Houses are rotated between the citizens every 10 years.
I have only read snippets of Utopia and some aspects of it have not stood the test of time - the existence of slavery for example - but a few recent happenings brought the book to mind.
One was the coverage of what have now become the terrible twin challenges of life in our capital city, traffic and housing.
There is also a lot of talk about the upcoming publication of Ireland 2040, the new national planning framework which looks set to see investment and growth targeted at just five centres, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.
In a different vein, last week brought a pair of presentations by members of the European Court of Auditors to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture.
One highlighted that 1,000 farms a day are being lost in the European Union. Farm numbers have dropped from 14.7m in 2005 to about 10m today.