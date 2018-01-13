Opinion: Apprenticeships should be the toast of the town

I love the bright new toaster I got as a Christmas present, from my sister Rose. (This year we did traditionally practical presents and I got her a dressing gown.)

The toaster is chrome and silver-polished shiny as a car bumper straight out of the 1950s-style movie Grease. It even has a row of slits on both the long surfaces that look like radiator vents.

Exuding brash self-confidence, I have found myself brushing off the few crumbs that dared to linger atop its sleek visage after the completion of a toasting operation. Its looks are more than matched by performance. We didn't realise quite how bad our old toaster had become until we saw this one in action.

The lever glides down smoothly and catches with a perky click. When done, the toasted slices jump up like the happy-clappy pair from the Happy Pear. Sometimes they even leap clear out! Robin says you could nearly make yourself believe that the toast actually tastes better.