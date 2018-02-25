Opinion: A tantalising glimpse of how we can live fuller lives with less

There once was a widow named Mary who was milking 10 cows. Her advisor said to her,: "Do you know, Mary, on your acreage, you could be milking 20 cows". After a moment, Mary replied: "Why would I milk 20 cows when I can live off 10?"

