Only zero tolerance policy will help reduce worrying rise of dog attacks on sheep

I lost a fine weanling heifer in the shed last week. She hoovered up her nuts in the morning. Six hours later, she was dead.

Where there’s livestock, there’s dead stock, the old saying goes, but for me, that phrase always seems no consolation when an animal dies suddenly.

On the way to the knackery with the heifer, I thought of the trauma farmers must endure in the wake of a dog attack.

If I’m this put out about losing one heifer, I said to myself, what must those farmers that have lost 20 or 30 sheep to one of those horrific attacks feel like?

Unfortunately these days, there seems to be one of these attacks probably every week in some part of the country.

The farming press is blue in the face reporting on these incidents, yet they seem to be getting worse. It has to be remembered that the vast majority of these attacks are never reported.

Often it’s just a couple of lambs who are killed or injured, although the stress on the rest of the flock and the farm family will only unfold in the weeks after.

Every time I talk to a farmer who has lost sheep to a dog attack, I hear the same emotions in their voice — anger at the owners of the dogs and upset about seeing their animals abused.

Farmers get enough grief over welfare issues, but it’s very clear when you talk to any farmer who loses an animal in such a manner that their disgust and horror are genuine.

What can be done? There is what’s expedient, what’s politically palatable and there’s what will solve the problem.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys met to discuss how their departments can address “shared concerns” regarding dog control and ownership.

A working group is to be established to examine issues such as fines, enforcement, the provision of dog wardens, microchipping and promoting responsible dog ownership.

While work in these areas is essential, normally the penny only drops when irresponsible dog owners are faced with a potential prison sentence and criminal record.

It’s time there was a serious conversation about dog ownership and the responsibilities of dog owners. A zero tolerance policy is necessary because our current lackadaisical attitude isn’t working.