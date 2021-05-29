When there is a major EU summit on farm policy reform, it’s usually accompanied by a huge cavalcade of angry farmers on tractors.

If nothing else, it’s a show of force to remind EU politicians and bureaucrats on what side their bread is buttered and to highlight the challenges of eking out a living from the land.

However, this week, during crunch talks that failed to seal a deal to reform the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), it was environmental group Greenpeace that dominated the protests.

Their ‘greenwashing’ protest at the steps of the EU Commission not only highlighted the pressure for environmental action in the talks, but it was also a symbol of how the once-powerful EU farming lobby is losing sway in Brussels.

Over the past week, EU farm ministers and MEPs failed to come to terms on how the EU will spend its €387bn CAP budget, which accounts for around a third of the EU’s 2021-2027 total budget.

The new rules are due to kick in from 2023 and will have a massive impact on Irish agriculture, which is still the country’s largest indigenous industry.

Since the squabble over the latest reform of the decades-old policy began in 2018, when Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan published the Commission’s first proposals, the last three years has seen a significant shift in EU priorities.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her flagship EU Green Deal in late 2019 and the current CAP reform is one of its first major tests, aiming to curb the 10pc of EU greenhouse gases emitted from farming and reduce the pressure on natural habitats from intensive practices, including pesticide use and irrigation.

Further pressure on the CAP mounted some months ago when a critical battle in the process was lost (from the farmer’s point of view) when the EU’s next seven-year budget failed to allocate more funding for the CAP.

Furthermore, European elections in 2019 saw a significant shift in power within the European Parliament with a surge in Green MEPs demanding more action on climate change and highlighting that the CAP was no longer just the preserve for farmer interests.

All this set the scene for a tough battle over where the limited resources should go and finding consensus was always going to be a tough ask.

Despite the late-night wrangling this week, EU ministers and MEPs went home without a deal early yesterday with all sides pointing the finger of blame. One of the main sticking points centered around how much of farmers’ direct payments should be tied to new eco schemes, designed to protect the environment.

There is no argument that organic farming or restoring wetlands to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere are important, but farmers feel they should not be funded out of their income and current good environmental practices are not duly rewarded. In fact, the country’s largest farm organisation, IFA, slammed the plans around eco schemes with its president Tim Cullinan saying: “If the EU were serious about more environmental ambition, they should put up more funding instead of taking from every farmer’s existing payments.”

However, MEPs are looking for more ambition, fearing the deal won’t get through a full vote of Parliament without it, while environmental campaigners say the reforms lack firm targets – for example, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The redistribution of farmers payments has also become a major sticking point. The Parliament wanted countries to redistribute 12pc of direct payments for farmers to smaller farms. Agriculture minsters offered a 10pc compromise, but said member states should be able to dodge the measure if they prove they will use other methods to distribute the funds fairly.

The proposal is highly sensitive for farm organisations as it effectively takes money from one farmer and gives it to another. Colm O’Donnell, who represents hill farmers, said it was ‘staggering’ to think that other organisations are working against the introduction of the proposal stating that it would deliver for the majority of farmers.

However, Mr Cullinan said the Commissioner and the EU Parliament want to spread the money to keep a larger number of farmers in poverty.

“Only one-third of farmers in Ireland are viable. If the EU get their way, we will have no viable farm families,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue spearheaded the Government’s delegation and is under intense pressure to deliver a ‘good’ deal for Irish farmers when talks resume in June. With such divergence and disagreement regarding what a ‘good deal’ looks like, he has a tough task ahead.