Oatly’s campaign illustrates why clear communication is key to driving change for the farming sector

The recent campaign by Oatly to promote itself in the Irish market in recent weeks was interesting on many levels.

Indeed, many readers may not have a clue what I'm talking about as Swedish Oat-drink producer focused the campaign on Dublin with Heuston Station, Dublin buses, billboards and the Luas heavily festooned with ADs, targeting urban dwellers to make the swap to dairy alternatives.

The campaign coincided with new research commissioned by Oatly that reveals consumption of plant-based dairy and meat alternatives looks set to hit the mainstream in Ireland in 2023. Its survey found three in ten Irish adults are planning to swap to more plant-based food and drinks this year.

The research shows that those aged 18–24 and 25–34 are the most likely to consider swapping to plant-based alternatives (42pc and 48pc, respectively).

Like it or not, agree or disagree, there is a swing in consumer sentiment towards dairy alternatives, particularly amongst the young, which poses an interesting dilemma for dairy producers here, whether to segway into that market or stick to their traditional product mix and continue to lose market share.

Oatly's efforts which are unlikely to have come cheap, also highlight the strength of a powerful campaign to change consumer mindset. It comes at a time when farm organisations are busy lamenting the price of lamb, with IFA holding a protest in Roscommon yesterday, while the other farming groups busied themselves with press releases calling for more support for farmers from the Minister and processors.

Unfortunately, nowadays, such actions appear to have limited impact - certainly on general consumers, who, at the end of the day, have the real power and will decide with their feet, purses and votes what is the priority for their and the Government's spending.

If the power of marketing campaigns for big business is driving the consumer in one direction, the attitude and reaction of the farming sector has to move with the times.

Irish farmers produce world-class food that should command a premium price, and maybe it's time for some thinking outside the box about how we promote our farmers and food.

Too often, the sector seems to be more concerned about preaching to the converted than communicating with the growing population that know little about agriculture and its challenges.