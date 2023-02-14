Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Oatly’s campaign illustrates why clear communication is key to driving change for the farming sector

Margaret Donnelly

Oatly, Swedish Oat milk Expand

Close

Oatly, Swedish Oat milk

Oatly, Swedish Oat milk

Oatly, Swedish Oat milk

The recent campaign by Oatly to promote itself in the Irish market in recent weeks was interesting on many levels.

Indeed, many readers may not have a clue what I'm talking about as Swedish Oat-drink producer focused the campaign on Dublin with Heuston Station, Dublin buses, billboards and the Luas heavily festooned with ADs, targeting urban dwellers to make the swap to dairy alternatives.

Most Watched

Privacy