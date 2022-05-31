No-mow-May: when doing the right thing means doing absolutely nothing at all

We are inclined to think that nature is chaotic, and regard ‘taming the wild’ to be among the major achievements of humans.

Assiduous cutter of grass: ‘I found it difficult to stop myself wheeling out the mower to put manners on the unruly grasses and weeds’

I have joined a movement called ‘no-mow May’. It is the best thing I ever did. It involves no meetings, no commitments, no extra work — in fact it means doing nothing.

I stumbled on the phenomenon quite by accident. I was at my front gate a few weeks ago wondering if I’d cut the lawn or wait a day or two until it had dried out.

A neighbour stopped and said, “I see you’re doing the no-mow-May thing.” I was tempted to reply “of course”, pretending I knew everything about everything, but that was the first I heard of it.

When I admitted my ignorance, she went on to explain that people around the world are opting not to cut their lawns in May. This is to allow the wild flowers, particularly dandelions, to blossom and provide nourishment for bees, butterflies, birds and all manner of living thing.

At the same time a multitude insects, worms and snails would be spared the mangling inflicted by lawn mower and strimmer.

I can’t say I was excited at the prospect of letting the grass go mad. We already have a wildflower garden and, while much of the site is wild, I keep a core section in controlled lawn condition. To describe it as manicured would be a stretch.

Over the years I have been an assiduous cutter of grass. One of the first things we invested in after buying the house was a ride-on mulching mower.

I thought mulching would be much healthier than heaping mounds of the cut grass in one spot, but, like many of my attempts at doing the right thing, it was wrong. Apparently leaving dead grass scattered around is not great for ground-level insect life.

The notion of not cutting the lawn during the month of May made great biological sense, but I must say, I found it difficult to stop myself wheeling out the mower to put manners on the unruly grasses and weeds.

I was having withdrawal symptoms. The sight of the vegetation getting thicker and taller while not being able to do anything about it was like having an itchy nose while wearing a straitjacket.

As a man in late middle age with his powers and his prowess in decline, cutting the grass is one of the few tasks that gives a sense of purpose and accomplishment. It is a job that has a beginning, a middle and an end, along with clear and measurable results.

The fruits of my labours were plain to be seen as I trundled through the wilderness on my whining steed, leaving neat rows of short grass in my wake.

I think lawn mowing suits men: it feeds our need for demonstrable achievement, our need for a before and an after, where the result is all-important.

That’s why women leave the grass control to us: they believe it will make the man feel good about himself without involving any effort on their part.

You could argue that lawn mowing is a subliminal substitute for sex. There’s a whole study in that; it might even merit a doctoral thesis.

Anyway, I manfully fought the temptation to crank up the lawnmower, even as the sight of uncontrolled growth became too much for my inner manicurist.

I tried to wean myself off the desire to give the grass a tight shave by raising the height of the blade. However, no matter how high I lifted it, the thing beheaded the buttercups and dandelions and turned the daisies into patches of white dust.

I experienced a sort of Pauline conversion when the pulverising of the flowers affected me more deeply than the sight of unkempt vegetation. I soon found myself delighted to be spared the mowing job and bemused to realise the proper thing to do was absolutely nothing.

Now, I can wander the garden watching Mother Nature get on with what she does best without interference from me and my noisy machine.

I am tempted to erect a sign over the emerging wilderness telling her to ‘Go for it, baby’. Somehow the current consort may veto such a move.

But the opposite is the case: nature has its own order, and humans are the agents of chaos. It is time we rediscovered a respect for the way nature regulates the planet and we should let it take its course.

Thanks to no-mow May I can leave the lawnmower in the shed for another few weeks while I enjoy the yellows, purples, whites and blues blossoming all around. The birds, bees and insects are certainly having a ball. Let’s leave them at it.