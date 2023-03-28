No matter how old we are, nothing lifts our self-esteem like the affirmation of a parent

Sometimes I wake at around 4am, when it is too early for the promise of a new day to have established itself and the ghosts of the night swirling inside your head can still put a clamp on your heart.

Even when the first light has streaked over the eastern horizon and the shrill chirruping of the early birds has announced the dawn, the grip of the night can be hard to break and the perverse attraction of the shadows can tempt you back into their barren embrace.

But there is redemption — in the first coffee of the day. The ritual of making it is in itself a therapy. From cleaning away the wasted grains of yesterday’s last brew to the bubbling sound of the pot on the stove, the process has a way of reconciling you to the prospect of a new day.

The first mug of coffee, taken at the fragility of dawn in cupped hands, finds you standing with shivering knees in that open space between the already and the not yet, where time stands still before the madness begins again.

In those moments things come to you that will be crowded out as the events of the day gather volume and pace.

You find yourself wandering into the museum of your life where you store the artefacts, the smells, the touches, the cameos and the snapshots that made you or undid you.

You remember that day when, as a boy, your mother took you by the hand to cross the street from the Munster and Leinster Bank to Woolworths. You can still feel the hardness of her palm, toughened from thinning turnips, milking cows, baking bread and washing, darning and scrubbing in the endless cycle of things that needed doing on a family farm.

All is different now; the Munster and Leinster and Woolworths are no longer there. For your mother, thankfully, times changed and her hands softened long before she continued on her journey out beyond.

But that moment in her life and yours is captured forever in the memory of a Limerick street and the feel of her work-leathered palm holding your young hand.

Your morning wander through the gallery of your life brings you to the fence in Laois where your father, in his own way, awarded you a PhD. You might have had your own home and your own brood of chicks by then but affirmation from those that begot you is always as welcome as a mouthful of spring water in a July meadow.

You asked him to help you repair the barbed wire fence. He is taking the strain and it is your job to hammer in the staples. An easy task, except when it’s done under the gaze of a master. There are four strands of wire, four posts and four staples to be driven into each post — a total of 16 opportunities to prove your ineptitude.

You position the first staple holding it between a slightly trembling thumb and forefinger. If you miss and crush them, the pain will not come from bruised skin and mangled bone but from the battering of an ego.

You tap the staple until it sticks, then you hold the top of the post with the freed hand and drive the staple home. The first one goes in perfectly and, likewise, the second.

Beginner’s luck, you think, that is until the job takes on a rhythm as father holds the strain and the 40-year-old boy drives staple after staple. The only sound to be heard is the ‘whap, whap, whap’ of the hammer interspersed with the shuffling of father and son as we move from post to post until the one at the end is reached — big and buttressed and made to take the pressure.

We both strain and grunt to make sure the wire won’t sag when the final hammering is done.

You stop to admire what has been accomplished and he reads the citation, “I’ll tell you one thing, you can use a hammer.”

You feel the red robe of distinction cloak you from your shoulders and the doctoral hat flops exhausted on your head as decades of self-doubt are wiped away by 10 words of affirmation.

In those morning moments that belong to no-one but you, in that space where you can’t be touched, coffee is the only companion.

It is the only one to hold as you wander through the caverns of dark greens and browns with flickering screens of yellow meadows and chalk-dusted classrooms, where the things that go to make a life are preserved in uncatalogued chaos and can come at you without warning.

That time, between the death of night and the birth of the day, is the time to visit your museum with the sacred scent of the first coffee wafting around your nostrils and soothing away the shadows.

Only then can you lift your eyes to the new horizon and its possibilities.