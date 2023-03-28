Farming

No matter how old we are, nothing lifts our self-esteem like the affirmation of a parent

Jim O'Brien

I have rarely felt prouder than when I unexpectedly impressed my father with my hammering skills – when I was 40 

Early morning moments: ‘At dawn, you find yourself wandering into the museum of your life where you store the artefacts, the smells, the touches, the cameos and the snapshots that made you or undid you’. Image: Getty

Early morning moments: ‘At dawn, you find yourself wandering into the museum of your life where you store the artefacts, the smells, the touches, the cameos and the snapshots that made you or undid you’. Image: Getty

Sometimes I wake at around 4am, when it is too early for the promise of a new day to have established itself and the ghosts of the night swirling inside your head can still put a clamp on your heart.

Even when the first light has streaked over the eastern horizon and the shrill chirruping of the early birds has announced the dawn, the grip of the night can be hard to break and the perverse attraction of the shadows can tempt you back into their barren embrace.

