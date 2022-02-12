The clothes we wear create a first impression that can be difficult to dispel. Isn’t it well I know it?

I have been at the butt end of quite a slagging since a headshot picture of me in a dicky bow appeared on this page and others I’m associated with.

My chosen attire has been weaponised by friend, reader and relative to poke fun at me.

Despite what appearances might suggest, I’m no fashionisto. I normally loll around in the nondescript and ill-fitting clobber of late middle age, the kind of stuff my children steal when going to the Electric Picnic.

It’s amazing how the dull garments of a certain vintage are transformed when sported by a young lassie sitting under a tree in Stradbally. Am I the victim of cultural appropriation, I ask myself?

Anyway, despite all our platitudes about the skin depth of beauty and the pitfalls of judging the book by the cover, we continue to make judgements about people based on their ‘rig-out’.

The recently announced change in the garda uniform generated pages of print, gigabytes of social media space and hours of commentary. Being only the third such change in a century, it was bound to create a stir. The new garda ’get-up’ is a statement about the times we live in.

Their all-new regulation T-shirts and polo shirts reflect the somewhat less formal and pragmatic nature of our age. I suppose the stab-vest is a reminder that we live in a more dangerous world, but then again, 100 years ago, the old RIC carried carbines.

Whatever their general reaction to the new rig-out, I’m sure the rank-and-file gardaí won’t be sorry to be rid of the collar and tie. In fact, the tie is slowly becoming a thing of the past, having been ditched by trendy politicians and TV presenters. Millionaire businessmen seem to prefer polo necks.

The tie will most likely go the way of the hat, a required male and female fashion accessory up to the middle of the last century.

The hat industry or ‘millinery’ was big business for centuries and would certainly be a thing of the past completely were it not for weddings, funerals and Ladies’ Day at the Galway races.

The original purpose of headgear was to protect that all important appendage, the head, from the hazards and vicissitudes of daily living. In warmer climes, it keeps the sun at bay, while in the colder latitudes, it prevents heat escaping from the body. We lose 30pc of our body heat through our heads.

The word ‘millinery’ is derived from the Italian city of Milan. In the 17th century, its merchants travelled Europe and among the items in their inventories were hats and bonnets, hence the word ‘milaner’ or ‘milliner’. The word came to refer, in the main, to the makers or purveyors of women’s hats. Men’s hat makers were simply known as hatters.

Over time, headgear became a fashion statement and a mark of distinction. By the 19th century, top hats distinguished the upper class from the lower classes, who preferred flat caps, which didn’t take up much space in their cramped living quarters.

As a political statement, the hat was used to great effect in Ireland in 1932 when, before a global audience, members of the new Fianna Fáil government wore soft hats to greet the Papal Legate prior to the opening of the Eucharistic Congress. This caused consternation among the custodians of propriety.

The hat has become part of common imagery and a metaphor peppering everyday language. For instance, a home is described as ‘the place where you hang your hat’. If you want to participate in something, you ‘throw your hat in the ring’. By contrast, if you want to give up on a project, you will ‘throw your hat at it’. If you want to conceal something, you will ‘keep it under your hat’.

Some people threaten to ‘eat their hats’ if their predictions about events are proved wrong. A friend of mine, who is no fan of Limerick hurling, has had to eat three hats in the last four years.

They say the fortunes of the woman’s hat dimmed with the blossoming of the hairdressing business and the invention of hair lacquer, a substance that can keep the most complex coif in place in all weather conditions.

As regards the man’s hat, it is claimed that the streamlined design of the post-war motor car contributed to its decline.

But all is not lost. The designers of the new garda uniform ‘tipped their hats’ to tradition and left garda headgear in place as an abiding part of the force’s ensemble. It has not yet gone the way of the dodo.

In fact, its conservation is being championed by a few brave heads, among them are men who wear dickie bows. Now there is a thought. Wouldn’t that put the tin hat on it?