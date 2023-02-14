Money-draining shop project nearly has my heart broken ahead of Valentine’s Day

People think it’s the stretch in the evenings, the first hints of grass growth and an increase in bird activity that herald the arrival of spring. I know spring has arrived on this farm because my head is in a spin.

In the last seven days, we’ve loaded over one million stems of daffodils on to trucks bound for the Continent.

Over on the dairy farm, nearly 200 cows have calved, with another 100 in the maternity ward due to calve in the next seven days.

Field conditions are superb for the time of year, so the fertiliser spreader and tilling equipment are all being greased up and ready for action.

To top it all off, during some idle moment many months ago, I decided spring would be as good as any other time to start building a new farm shop. So in the midst of tractors flying around with fertiliser spreaders, diet feeders, and 40ft export trucks, I’ve now got builders in the mix.

You think that when you have pored over the plans for months beforehand, with all the dimensions laid out down to the nearest millimetre, that the lads can work away themselves.

Read More

But of course, the plans never detail the location of the sinks, the heaters, the ducting, the sockets…and that’s before you start making changes.

In fairness to Sean, who is looking after the building project, he probably saved me a fortune with a very simple exercise.

When he first suggested he would do a mock-up of the layout of the building on the floor of one of our existing sheds, my first thought was that this lad had too much time to spare.

But by laying out the floor plan for each room on the floor, key flaws in the plans were suddenly as plain as day. Being able to walk and drive a fork truck through the spaces crystallised where doors really needed to be, their width, and what way they needed to open and close.

Two hours later, we had reinvented the floor plan, making it quite possibly the most important two hours that I have invested in the project up to this point.

We have two fairly busy social media channels for the farm shop on Facebook and Instagram, and the drama of the new build is providing plenty of fodder for posts and updates.

There has been a bit of banter about whether this would all be chronicled on Amazon Prime, à la Clarkson’s Farm. But since Jeremy’s misogynistic outburst about Meghan, I’d prefer to avoid those comparisons like the plague.

Read More

However, warm wishes have also been pouring in from followers, which are heartening and have given me the confidence to keep pouring money into the project even when the bills begin to rain relentlessly.

Over €5,000 of development levies was the latest unforeseen invoice that hit me this week. I had budgeted €5,000 for the planning permission application process, but overlooked the fact that there’s a price to pay for succeeding in that game.

The goalposts on the fit-out are drifting all the time too. I have been admiring the two fine lumps of ESB poles that I had nabbed and erected with €1,500 of LED floodlights to illuminate the car park before Christmas. But Sean informed me in recent days that their days are numbered. I looked at him aghast.

“How do I put this?” he ventured as diplomatically as possible. “They just look a little agricultural…”

I was going to counter with the obvious point that we were building a farm shop on an actual farm, so agricultural features couldn’t be more appropriate. But in fairness to him, I could see his point.

People love the idea of coming out to the farm for their locally grown flowers, provided they can keep the farming at arm’s length.

Speaking of flowers, did I mention it’s Valentine’s Day this week? Yeah, sure it wasn’t like we were busy here anyway!

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie​.