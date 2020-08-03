Farming

Ministers' expertise often in politics, not their current portfolio

John Downing


Jack Lynch once toyed with the idea of appointing Tony O'Reilly, the rugby legend turned business guru, as Ireland's Minister for Agriculture.

It was after the then-Taoiseach won the 1969 general election and was at last his own man, able to pick his own government team instead of the one he inherited from his predecessor, Seán Lemass, in 1966. O'Reilly had been boss of the Irish Sugar Company and its subsidiary, Erin Foods, and previously been head of the Irish Dairy Board where he was credited with the launch of Kerrygold butter.

O'Reilly also had a PhD in agricultural marketing from the University of Bradford. For Lynch this appointment would speak to the frequent criticism of government for so many wasted opportunities in Irish agribusiness. Irish farming and food processing might have been revolutionised.

