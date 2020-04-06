Mike Brady: This is the time for our farming and food sectors to shine again

Many people are presently confined to their homes contemplating life and wondering what's coming next, but for farmers life goes on as normal.

It's case of early to rise and late to bed; cows must be milked, cattle, pigs and poultry fed, sheep lambed, and crops sown. On farms, the show must go on.

Life has now been divided into 'essential' and 'non-essential' services. Farmers are unquestionably on the essential services side of the fight against Covid-19.

Greenhouse gas levels have dramatically fallen, food availability trumps food preference and , farming is one of the economic sectors operating as closely to normal as possible.

But farmers like everyone else must first consider family and those around us, particularly the elderly and those in vulnerable groups. Most farmers are fit hardy people and well able to withstand whatever the virus may fire at them, but the best advice during this crisis has been to assume you have the virus and do not risk passing it on. This is the best defence against the virus attacking yourself, your family and your farm business.

However, taking a step back from the frontline it is time to recognise and celebrate the robustness and resilience of our agri-food industry.

We are often told to appreciate the simple pleasures in life.

Well, who would have thought taking a walk around the farm alone would be a sought-after luxury or that cow's milk, beef and bacon and cabbage would trump sushi, falafels and avocados.

Farmers can rest assured the fruits of their hard work are required and much sought after. One thing for certain in this country is that thanks to their efforts we will not go hungry.

During the last recession which started in 2008 and lasted until 2014 in this country, the agri-food industry was one of the few shows in town.

It was a time when we figured out our strengths, natural advantages and focus on what we do well. It also boosted government finances and supported / created jobs and now is its time to shine again.

The supply chains for delivering food from farm to fork appear to be holding up well in this crisis.

Hauliers are a sector often forgotten about and not appreciated, but their role in ensuring food leaves farms and gets to processors, distributors, retailers and ultimately on consumers' tables, is now centre stage.

The biggest risk to the food chain appears to be if an outbreak of the virus occurs among workers in a meat plant or milk processing facility.

I understand processors are putting in place crisis management measures such as splitting workers into different teams so that if one team goes down another is ready to step in.

It appears most healthy people who get the virus are back on their feet again after two weeks, and an unexpected benefit on farms has been the availability of new labour. With so many people losing their jobs due to the crisis, farmers have been receiving calls from laid-off workers who would rather work and earn €500 plus in their hand per week, rather than sit at home for €203 to €350 in state supports.

Losing jobs

Maybe this will have a lasting effect and the security of jobs in the agri-food sector will be taken into account by employees when applying for new jobs in the future.

There is some concern about the price or beef, sheep, pork and milk.

For example, fast food chains closing their outlets will disrupt the beef supply chain and it may take some time to redistribute this beef through supermarkets.

This is where I expect the EU to reintroduce measures such as intervention and private storage which were in vogue during the 1980s, the era of food mountains and milk lakes.

Finally, people confined to home are now appreciating the value of a routine and the importance of getting out of home for work, sport and socialising.

Instead of complaints about being tied to farming 24/7, farmers are appreciating the physical and mental health benefits of being their own bosses.

Our healthcare workers deserve all the plaudits for their frontline battle during this crisis; we would be lost without them, but farmers and those in the agri-food industry should be equally proud of their efforts to feed the people of this nation and beyond.

Farmers should hold their heads high as feeding our nation trumps all other wants and needs.

Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants and land agents; mike@bradygroup.ie

Indo Farming