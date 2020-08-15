Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Mike Brady: Take time out to ask the hard questions about the direction of your farming life


Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Mike Brady

Did you ever get into your car or jeep in a mad rush and realise a mile or two down the road that you are travelling in completely the wrong direction?

In the January to June period of the farming calendar, many farmers plough through work in a similarly distracted state of mind. Every year I meet a few farmers who fall victim to the increased work pressure at this time.

The combination of physical, financial and personal stresses are difficult to manage at any time, but when a few pressure events collide it can be the straw that breaks the camel's back.