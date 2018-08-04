Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 4 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Mike Brady: Our most successful farmers don't wallow but see opportunity in crisis

 

Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.
Milking parlour.
Winston Churchill: never let a good crisis go to waste.
Mike Brady

Mike Brady

The are many different types of people in the world today. In fact, we are groomed from the day we are born to be the person we grow into being later on in life.

The surroundings one is born into from a family, school, society, sport, creed, etc point of view combine together to form the values that guide us throughout our lives.

However, we as humans often tend to stereotype people depending on their upbringing. In the general population, farmers have a reputation for complaining about everything from weather to prices. Is this accusation true of every farmer in the country or is it just those who complain most get all the airtime?

We all know the reality is that farming by its nature is a cyclical business, weather and prices are volatile so in any decade there will be periods where its all good and "we make hay" and also there will be periods where its all bad and all we hear is "doom and gloom".

Winston Churchill once famously said "never let a good crisis go to waste" in reference to the conditions after World War II.

Our most successful farmers think like Churchill, they don't wallow in the doom and gloom nor do they engage in pitching farmer against farmer, instead they see opportunity in crises such as Brexit and the current drought for the progression of their farm business.

They prepare well-researched business plans and simply get on with it.

I once read a book by a Japanese-American called Robert Kiyosaki called Cashflow Quadrant which perfectly explains the differences between people when it comes to successfully managing and/or owning a business.

Also Read

It is very revealing to look at Kiyosaki's ideas from a farm business perspective. Kiyosaki categorised people into four sides of a quadrant as follows:

* Employee

* Business owner

* Self employed (you won a job)

* Investor (money works for you)

Employee

Employees exchange time for money. Not many farmers by definition fit into this category, but many act as if they are employees by slavishly following the same routine from day to day, expecting things to get improve rather than making them improve. The limit to an employee's income is the amount of time they work.

Self employed

A self-employed person is someone who owns a job. In general, they work very hard, are very good at what they do, are poor to delegate and the graveyard is full of them. At their funerals, one can hear mutterings by friends and relations such as "he was some man to work", "his children would not hold his coat". The limit to a self employed's income is also the amount of time they work. Many, if not most Irish farmers fall into this category.

Business owner

He/she hires people so that they can get more done. An ability to manage people is a pre-requisite to be a successful business owner. This is the new breed of Irish farmer, they work smarter not harder. More Irish farmers must strive to get into this category.

Investor

An investor is somebody who invests money into a farm business but is not the owner of that business. This is a person who uses money to generate an income. This is a new concept in Irish farming, but a real example is the Employment Incentive Investment Scheme (EIIS).

This government scheme allows individuals to invest cash for a period of four years into an approved farm business for a low annual rate of return, but in return they obtain full income tax relief on the sum invested up to a limit of €150,000 per person per annum.

This allows the farmer a low-cost loan for four years to fund a new venture until its up and running and the investor a good return on their money when tax relief is taken into account.

We need more of these schemes in Irish agriculture as it has the assets to back such schemes.

Kiyosaki defines success as making money or increasing net worth; true, money isn't everything, but it is the lifeblood of any growing business and essential for those with ambitions to grow a business. The thrust of Kiyosaki's advice is if you want to be successful in business you should strive to be on the right side of the quadrant, those on the left side just make money for those on the right side.

This very strategy is playing out before our eyes in many sectors of our industry at present. The pig, poultry, vegetable, potato and cereal sectors are dominated by a small number of farmers who understand this concept. The dairy sector is currently juggling with the labour issue to make that leap from the left to the right-hand side of the quadrant, but it will get there, too.

As a farmer, challenge yourself as to which side of the quadrant you would like to be on. Perhaps you are happy to be an employee or a self-employed farmer on the left side, which is fine if you are happy and content. But next time you see your neighbour driving on his farm business instead of asking "what's it all for", think of the cashflow quadrant and question which side is he on.

In conclusion, there are only two types of farmers in the world today, happy farmers and unhappy farmers, which are you?

Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants & land agents, email: mike@bradygroup.ie.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Comment

Bon Jovi: 'Because We Can'

Opinion: It's time for us all to start striving for balance in a world of extremes
(Stock photo)

A life lived with determination, energy, joy and loads of love
A stock image of lambs playing in a field

Opinion: We need to plan differently and learn from a dire winter
Ciaran Moran on his farm in Roscommon.

Comment: Fodder crisis is a nightmare scenario – and cost could be felt for...
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable

Opinion: Imagine a bank that's there for the public good, the stakeholders not...

Opinion: In the grand scheme of things most of us have few complaints


Top Stories

Thelma Gorman with then Agriculture Minister for Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill at 2014 Armagh Show

She loved her animals: nephew’s tribute at inquest into death of cattle breeder...
Laura Fitzgerald is one of the artists showing work at the Encountering the Land exhibition at the VISUAL Gallery in Carlow. She completed her Green Cert while also studying art in London. Photos: Roger Jones

Agri-culture: the artists drawing inspiration from farming
Currently over 23,000 hectares of catch crops are supported under the Agri-Environment Scheme, GLAS.

Tillage farmers to be offered financial incentives to produce fodder as crisis...
Dairy farmers face an €800m financial hit this year

Dairy farmers face an €800m financial hit this year - ICMSA
Action: Deer populations in Wicklow have grown

Three-year project to manage deer population in Wicklow approved
Ted Walsh has blasted county councils and farmers who fail to deal with ragworth

Watch: 'Dirty farmers that let it grow should be shot' - Ted Walsh on this...
The driver mowed an average of 43 acres per hour when setting the world in Colorado

Claas cuts a swathe through world silage-making record