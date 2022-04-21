Mike Brady: How to keep your farm afloat through the crises caused by war in Ukraine

“Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth” is a famous quote from the heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson. Farming feels somewhat like this at the moment.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the punch in the mouth which is upsetting best-made plans in all farm enterprises.

Crisis management on-farm is defined as the process by which a farmer/farm business deals with a disruptive and unexpected event that threatens to harm the business, its stakeholders or the general public.

In the corporate world, the study of crisis management originated with the large-scale industrial and environmental disasters in the 1980s. Crisis management plans were put in place to better manage such events.

However, the nature of crises are they are unexpected. So when a crisis strikes, what should a farmer do? There are four steps in a crisis management plan...

Step 1: Don’t Panic

The first advice is not to panic. Rudyard Kipling’s famous poem says: “If you can keep your head about you, when all about you are losing theirs” is a good point from where to start.

Running around like a headless chicken certainly does not help matters in times of crisis — it is vitally important to take a breath and not panic.

Step 2: Assess the situation

The second step is to assess the gravity of situation. This is where friends, family and trusted professionals come into play. The hardest part for many farmers is to pick up the phone and ask for help.

Friends, family and, in particular, trusted professionals have experience of dealing with such situations, which can be invaluable in getting an early grip on a crisis and avoid some unnecessary worry and anxiety.

There is comfort in the fact that you are not the only person in the world who is encountering this particular challenge and, more importantly, what lessons can be learned to help you cope better.

Step 3: Make a plan

The third step is to make a plan to deal with and resolve the crisis, and commence the resolution process. Again, this will involve friends, family and trusted professionals.

More importantly, it will involve delegation of tasks and decision making, which considerably lightens the burden on the farmer managing the crisis.

Regular contact with those who helped create the plan reassures the farmer and keeps the resolution of the crisis on track. Eventually, everything returns to normal and the crisis passes.

Step 4: Don’t make strategic decisions at this time

The last step in the process is perhaps the most import stage of a crisis management plan. Often in times of crisis, there is a tendency to discuss and often rush into making big strategic decisions in respect of the farm business.

This is not the time to make big decisions about the business. The adrenaline and emotion surrounding the process of dealing with a major or mini crisis can blinker the thought process and result in bad decisions being made.

The war in Ukraine is presently causing the cost of fertiliser, feed and fuel to skyrocket. This, of course, will have implications for the rates charged by all other service providers too, such as agricultural contractors, vets etc. The input cost increases are having varying effects on the different farming enterprises.

Pig producers and certain poultry producers are in dire straits as the cost of feed alone is exceeding the income from produce sold. Dairying, beef/sheep and arable are being hit by the fertiliser crisis at present, but at least product prices are increasing to help protect net profit margins.

However, as all other input prices will increase as the year goes on, profit margins will tighten depending on how input prices react.

Farmers should revisit their business plans to predict how their cash-flow position will be affected for the remainder of the year. If cash is going to be tight, contact your bank early.

The main Irish banks are well experienced at dealing with agricultural crises and have the tools to take some of the worry away for individual farmers and their farm businesses.

Of course, poorly managed businesses will struggle with tightening margins and find it difficult to get funding to survive.

This will be viewed by some as an opportunity to take over struggling businesses, i.e. never waste a good crisis. We live and work in a capitalist system which, effectively, is survival of the fittest when it comes to a major crisis.

In conclusion, the message for farmers in times of crisis is not to panic, pick up the phone and ask for help from friends, family and trusted professionals, and do not make hasty big strategic decisions in respect of farm business at this time.

This war, like other crises, will come and go. In the bigger scheme of things, it is just another hurdle to jump in the management of a farm business, but remember this crisis will pass and life will go on.

Mike Brady is Managing Director at Brady Group agricultural consultants and land agents; email: mike@bradygroup.ie.