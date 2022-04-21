Farming

Mike Brady: How to keep your farm afloat through the crises caused by war in Ukraine

Mike Brady

“Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth” is a famous quote from the heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson. Farming feels somewhat like this at the moment.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the punch in the mouth which is upsetting best-made plans in all farm enterprises.

