Mike Brady: Has the dairy bubble finally burst?

They say all good things come to an end. An economic/business cycle has four stages: expansion, peak, contraction and trough.

The average economic cycle in the US has lasted roughly five and a half years since 1950, although they can vary in length.

Dairy farming has been in expansion stage now since 2011 — a decade of ‘driving on’. The question is, has the dairy bubble burst?

The Irish dairy industry is the envy of the world.

We have a fully joined-up industry: well-educated, ambitious farmers; excellent State-sponsored independent research; a healthy mix of State and private advisors/consultants; great agribusiness service and support; primarily farmer-owned milk processing; an export presence in 124 countries worldwide; and a supportive government — up to the present time anyway.

Expansion plans have been completed

The average farm size in Ireland is approximately 80ac (32ha).

Assuming a grazing block stocking rate of 3.2 cows/ha, this equates to just over 100 dairy cows being the optimum herd size to maximise grass utilisation, minimise concentrate/ purchased fodder and maximise profitability.

Herd size limit reached

The average herd size in the country is now approaching 100 cows per dairy farm.

A farm of this size, run by an owner/occupier, is a time-hungry, demanding job. Many have decided ‘enough is enough’.





Labour shortage

Dairy farmers who have expanded into big numbers of cows are dependent on employing labour to help run the farming programmes.

This is often described as making the transition from ‘managing cows to managing people’. The reality is some farmers are better than others at managing people.

Climate action concern

The whole climate debate is causing concern among farmers as to how all the new targets and proposed regulations will affect their farming systems and their profitability.

Peak milk supply quotas

The imposition of peak management milk supply quotas by Glanbia was a major blow to supplier confidence in the biggest milk processor in the State.

Some other milk processors are now being selective about taking on new suppliers. If you have nowhere to sell your you milk, it immediately reduces your options.

Talk v action timeline

We all know people who talk about doing things but never actually do it. Many farmers talking and planning about converting to dairying are unlikely to do so at this stage of the cycle.

If they were not brave enough to push the start button in the last five years, they are unlikely to do so now.





Lifestyle choices

Dairy farming is hard work, but it is profitable. Many farmers who invested in cubicle sheds and milking parlours between 2008-12 have the majority of the bank loans repaid at this stage.

Many are happy with their income and standard of living and are deciding to enjoy life a bit more, by stabilising the business and taking more time off. They are comfortable and can afford it.

Projected decline in dairy farmer numbers

The number of dairy farmers in the country fell consistently after we joined the EU in 1973, right up to 2007 when the removal of milk quotas was announced.

Numbers have stabilised around 17,000 since then, with new entrants balancing out those exiting the industry.

I believe there are a significant number of dairy farmers with no successors, while others are disillusioned with farming for whatever reason and will exit are the first sign of change.

A few years of low milk price or perhaps the new climate action measures will be the straw which breaks the camel’s back and forces these farmers to quit.

This will then feed the expansion needs of the young, ambitious dairy farmer… but there will be no overall milk supply expansion, just replacement of existing dairy farmers’ supply.

Conclusion

Don’t get me wrong, dairy farming in this country is flying — it’s a national and international success story — but there is a ‘right number of cows’ for every dairy farmer. This can range from 50 to over 1,000.

The trick is to work out what is the right number of cows for you and your farm.

Mike Brady is an agricultural consultant and managing director at Brady Group, Cork