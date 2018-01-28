Mike Brady: Farmers' business reputation is suffering due to a small minority of slow payers

Recently I was in company where most of the people present were non-farmers.

While in conversation I mentioned that I work with farmers as an agricultural consultant and land agent - to my surprise I received the following reply: "Wow, how do you make a living at that, aren't farmers very poor to pay?"

To say I was taken aback was an understatement, but it has since caused me to reflect on why farmers have this reputation and what we can do in the industry to make it better. Farming is different to most other businesses - farmers are often described as asset rich and cash poor. The average 80ac farmer probably has over €1m in assets if you add the value of land, dwelling house, livestock, machinery, shares and BPS Entitlements.

Combine this with the fact Irish farmers have very little bank debt and they certainly are asset rich. The cash-poor element can be explained by the fact that average farm incomes are in the region of €26,000 per annum. If incomes are so poor, why do farmers get so much trade credit?