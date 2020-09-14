Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Mike Brady: Don’t listen to the begrudgers – there is still plenty of scope for new entrants to dairying

Ahead of the pack: Innovators and Early Adopters in dairying were planning for post-quota expansion as far back as 2007 and they have now completed their farm infrastructure plans and maximised cow numbers. Expand

Close

Ahead of the pack: Innovators and Early Adopters in dairying were planning for post-quota expansion as far back as 2007 and they have now completed their farm infrastructure plans and maximised cow numbers.

Ahead of the pack: Innovators and Early Adopters in dairying were planning for post-quota expansion as far back as 2007 and they have now completed their farm infrastructure plans and maximised cow numbers.

Ahead of the pack: Innovators and Early Adopters in dairying were planning for post-quota expansion as far back as 2007 and they have now completed their farm infrastructure plans and maximised cow numbers.

Mike Brady

IT’S five years since the abolition of EU milk quotas, but dairy expansion in Ireland is still going from strength to strength.

Poor profitability in beef, weather challenges and import price competition in tillage have prompted more beef and grain growers to do the sums on converting to dairying.

Add a potentially unfavourable Brexit deal, reduced CAP payments and the climate change challenge into the mix and it’s easy to see why some beef and tillage farmers/landowners are considering a change of direction.