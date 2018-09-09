Farm Ireland
Mike Brady: A week or two away from the land is time well spent in the long run

Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

mike brady

It has been a tough year all-round on farmers. The wet back end to 2017 followed by the wet spring and dry hot summer of 2018 have taken their toll on the resolve of farmers in all farm enterprises.

In my experience it is not the financial cost of the weather but the never-ending workload that's troubling farmers at present. As one client explained to me "it is like last winter's workload never ended".

There is a serious risk that many farmers will run themselves into the ground physically and mentally if they don't take care of themselves.

When managers of sports teams are interviewed after games, you hear them speak of rest and recovery for the players for a few days before the next big game. It is important to refuel the body after prolonged exertion to be in tip-top shape, ready to go again.

This practice should be no different for farmers.

Irish farmers have been influenced by previous generations to feel that working harder is the correct response to difficult times and a formula to get on in life.

There is no doubt that a good work ethic is essential in any farm business; however, being a workaholic is a disease. Working smarter is better than working harder any day.

Some farmers have taken no holidays at all this year; more will perhaps have escaped on a short family holiday - and you can feel the need for another holiday when you get back from those.

On a recent farm visit to a dairy farmer client, I was greeted with a long conversation about how bad things were in 2018 - he felt like he was forever trying to catch up on workload, and he was extremely worried about the fodder crisis.

We then proceeded to measure up the silage pits and calculate the fodder budget for the winter of 2018/19, and believe it or not there was enough silage to feed his livestock for a six-month winter.

It is important to add that this farmer is in a very comfortable situation financially and could easily afford to pay for any shortage of silage for the winter. But the workload had broken him.

It is important to talk to friends, family and trusted, experienced advisors/consultants at these times to help gain a bit of perspective on your situation.

If a farmer is working long, hard hours, and what little downtime he has is spent listening to news, scrolling social media or going to discussion group meetings - which are all loaded with 'fodder crisis' stories - it only compounds the problem.

In another case, a farmer asked how much his farm is worth to sell as a going concern - he was sick of it and felt he needed to change his lifestyle.

Again, this is a fully developed farm with excellent profits and little bank debt. The workload again had prompted this train of thought.

It is vitally important not to make major decisions about your life or business at times of mental and physical stress.

On dairy farms, such times of stress are normally in the spring but this year they have continued right up to the present.

Recognising these periods of time can be a challenge to farmers; therefore friends, family and trusted advisors have an obligation to offer perspective and help if needed.

So now that the children are starting back in school, the grass is growing again, the fodder budget is done and the plan is in place to have enough fodder for the winter, what can the farmer do to get some rest and recovery?

Firstly, I would recommend getting out of the country for a minimum of a week.

Avoid farming and agricultural trips and, dare I say it, maybe give the Ploughing Championships a miss this year.

You can get cheap flights to the likes of France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, and whether you do the sun, sea and sand-type break or hire a car and explore the country, the warm climate and change of scenery can be refreshing.

Building a trip around a sporting event is a great excuse to escape, but why not extend the trip by going a few days early and staying a few days longer?

Rugby's Champions Cup and soccer's Champions League offer plenty of locations around Europe for such a trip.

Alive and kicking

The big secret is to turn off your mobile phone for most of your time away, tuning in periodically to let family and friends know you are alive and kicking.

If you don't fancy a trip abroad, there are plenty of places to escape in Ireland, from country houses to boutique hotels to exotic Airbnb accommodation - the choice is endless. A little bit of planning and you're off.

Yes, it has been a very tough year for farmers, but now is the time to reward yourself for all your efforts and get some rest and recovery for the winter ahead.

Let whoever is in charge take full ownership of the decision-making process in your absence; the farm will still be there when you return.

Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants & land agents, email: mike@bradygroup.ie.

