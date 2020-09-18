Migrant workers now have little choice but to slog through ongoing threat of Covid-19

Last week I bought two T-bone steaks and some lamb chops. The purchase got me thinking about the many hands it had taken to get these pieces of meat to me; the farmer, the marts, the butcher and the unseen and hidden hand of the migrant meat factory worker.

As I stood there looking at the steaks and chops, my mind was cast back to February of this year and my fact-finding mission into the lives of migrant farmworkers in the US, and how the echoes of migrant workers everywhere were the same.

My tour in the US was organised by a grass roots organisation called the Rural Coalition and brought me from El Paso in Texas to the deserts of California and Arizona and finally the tropical fruit fields of Southern Florida.

As a farmer, I had long heard of the great food-producing states of the US and as a journalist I had long known of the plight of the men and women who work them.

Migration has been a theme of my work as a journalist for nearly a decade now, working first with refugees in Australia and later Canada. I suppose in some way as part of the global Irish and a former migrant myself, albeit an economic one, I had always felt a great link with these people.

However, in going to the US just a few short months ago I saw a world that was at once completely alien and yet strangely familiar.

The majority of migrant farmworkers in the US are Hispanic peoples coming from Mexico or further south from central America. Many are agricultural people who know and respect the land and, for many, their major hope is to one day own and farm their own land.

The majority of migrant workers I met all worked in the fields picking fruits and vegetable areas where many hands were still required. They toiled from sun up to sun down in the fields, at times in scorching heat with little water or shade.

In Immokalee in southern Florida, I attended a hiring fair in the early morning outside a supermarket.

Hundreds of people gathered in the early morning from 4am in the hope to get hired for the day. The workers ranged in age from 10 years old, right up to one man in his 80s.

I remember this old man the best, for he epitomised the plight of migrant workers and the uncertain labour market they find themselves in.

His name was Alejandro Velasco and he had worked as a 'campesino', or farmworker, since he was nine years of age.

He had followed the harvest seasons throughout the US all his working life, going north in the late summer to pick apples in Michigan and then returning slowly south as the crops matured and ripened.

He had been doing this modern migration for decades, but he had built up no pension or social supports and was undocumented.

I asked him then on that cold dark Florida morning if he could stop working and he replied simply: "No, I must work forever."

I asked him had he any dreams, to which he replied that none of them ever became reality.

My translator, a 6ft tall Mexican named Terso, told me a story then as we walked away from the old man.

"At a conference some years ago a big old farmer said something that has stuck with me," Terso said.

"What was that?" I asked.

"Once we used to own the slaves, now we just rent them," he said.

I've been thinking about that statement a lot in the last few weeks as the news of Covid outbreaks in our own meat factories happen again and again.

Our meat factory workers are not so unlike those American migrant workers I met at the start of the year.

They are working in a foreign land, with alien rules in a system that the wider part of society knows little about.

Of the 15,338 workers in our meat plants, more than 58pc are migrants. They come from as far away as the Philippines and Brazil to the likes of small towns in the midlands and south.

In a press release in early August, the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland director Edel McGinley called for additional support for factory workers and pointed out that workers needed to be paid additional money for the work they have been doing during the pandemic.

The biggest issues for the workers has been their fear of getting sick and what would happen if they did fall ill with Covid. Due to low wages, many workers live together in shared houses, which has only helped in the spread of Covid among the workers.

Irish journalist Ella McSweeney has done tremendous work in highlighting the issues faced by our migrant meat factory workers in recent months, but in a way it has taken a pandemic to expose a hidden section of Irish life.

Our fellow human beings and neighbours really need our help, not our indifference.

A week ago I touched base with the rural coalition to find out what life was now like for the migrant workers in the US.

The news was sobering.

There had been many deaths and countless people whom I had met and interviewed in the migrant community had contracted the virus.

For the workers, food trucks were now being provided as they could no longer work and pay for their food and accommodation. Sadly for many, they still had no other choice but to keep returning to the hiring fairs in the early mornings. They couldn't afford not to.

It's the same here. Let's remember that the next time we tuck into our beef steak.