Migrant workers now have little choice but to slog through ongoing threat of Covid-19

John Connell

Meat of the matter: Immigrant workers the world over need help, not indifference. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Last week I bought two T-bone steaks and some lamb chops. The purchase got me thinking about the many hands it had taken to get these pieces of meat to me; the farmer, the marts, the butcher and the unseen and hidden hand of the migrant meat factory worker.

As I stood there looking at the steaks and chops, my mind was cast back to February of this year and my fact-finding mission into the lives of migrant farmworkers in the US, and how the echoes of migrant workers everywhere were the same.

My tour in the US was organised by a grass roots organisation called the Rural Coalition and brought me from El Paso in Texas to the deserts of California and Arizona and finally the tropical fruit fields of Southern Florida.