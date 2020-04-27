Michael Fitzmaurice: Why agriculture must be to the fore of government formation talks

With government formation talks underway, we find ourselves in a new world as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. As was the case in 2010, I believe agriculture will be to the fore in getting this country back on its feet.

With a new CAP period looming, we have an opportunity to steer the sector in a positive manner.

In my opinion, the maximum amount a farmer should be able to receive from grants — via BPS, ANC or future schemes under a new CAP — must be capped at €50,000.

The only exception to this would be emergency measures introduced as a result of weather-related difficulties or prolonged periods of poor prices.

A young farmer on a 32ha farm availing of BPS, ANC, a proper environmental scheme, a sheep welfare scheme and/or a suckler cow scheme needs to receive a minimum of €20,000 per annum.

A proper environmental scheme, similar to the old REPS format, needs to be introduced. The stocking requirement under the ANC scheme needs to change from a seven-month to a 12-month format.

Also, the NPWS must be allocated an initial budget of €10 million to compensate farmers with designated land. If this payment is not forthcoming, then the designation must be lifted.

I am opposed to any carbon tax increases and believe that Ireland’s 6pc of hedgerows need to be included when calculating our carbon sequestration figures. Research must be carried on the sequestration value of grass and other crops, as I believe most farms in rural Ireland are carbon friendly.

Measures to encourage forestry in a practical and efficient manner need to be introduced, and farmers who sow trees need to be awarded carbon credits.

Further, I am calling for a maximum stocking rate of 2 LU/ha to be introduced, across all enterprises, which would keep nitrates under control. This rule would also apply to feedlots.

Livestock farmers struggle to get a fair price for their produce. Legislation under the Unfair Trading Practices directive must be put in place. A regulator, with legislative powers, also needs to be established to prevent abuse of dominant positions in the food supply chain.

Incentives to encourage farm transfers need to be rolled out, for the benefit of young and old farmers.

I am also advocating for a DNA tracing system for all cattle and sheep. PGI (Protected Geographical Indications) status must be secured for grass-fed beef reared on the western seaboard.

When it comes to offspring from the dairy sector, a comprehensive review must take place. A continued emphasis on live exports is also required.

The UN has warned that about 265 million people could face food insecurity by the end of this year, double the amount of last year. Yet some parties are talking about cutting the national herd; this is unacceptable and rural Ireland will take the fight to them if they persist with this madness.





Michael Fitzmaurice is an Independent TD for Roscommon–Galway

Online Editors