Michael Creed: All farmers need to think about farm safety before every single job

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed (PA)

It is very sad to see a surge in the number of accidents on our farms. This year, there have been nine fatal incidents on farms. Three have involved children and five have involved people over 65. Eight have occurred during the Covid-19 restrictions.

There is a tremendous sensitivity in writing about this subject, but this is something we need to be talking about.

There has been a remarkable level of public awareness of the need to flatten the Covid curve. Faced with an overwhelming public health imperative, practices such as physical distancing, coughing etiquette and hand sanitising have become a cultural norm.