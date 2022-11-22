Maybe it’s time for the grey brigade to get naked and sit on our roads and runways

‘May you live in interesting times’ is often quoted as a Chinese curse. These times are certainly interesting, they are historic and might even be cursed. The words of German philosopher Hegel come to mind, “World history is not the soil in which happiness grows. Periods of happiness are empty pages in it.”

Of late, I find myself very much preoccupied with the fragility of things. Perhaps this is what living in wartime means, with its daily reminders that we are but a shattering of glass away from disintegration and the unravelling of everything that makes up the world as we know it.

We live in a swirl of hypocrisy, inconsistency, and incongruity. There is the hypocrisy of the western powers championing the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian war effort. These are the same powers that tore Iraq and Afghanistan apart. At least they got it right this time around.

The climate discussions at COP27 in Egypt are replete with glaring contradictions, among them the sight of powerful people arriving by private jet to talk about tackling the climate crisis. For some their next stop will be the World Cup in Qatar, an event that smacks of much that is wrong with the world where the sports-washing will only be matched by the greenwashing.

I have been revisiting the work and words of Portuguese poet and writer, Fernando Pessoa, a man whose emergence as a force in the literary world didn’t happen until long after his death when his poems and prose were found in a disordered heap in a trunk. Though he died in 1935 his best-known work was published for the first time in 1982. Entitled ‘The Book of Disquiet’, it is a diary recording the ordinariness of his life while probing everything for significance or insignificance. He was described by the Mexican poet and diplomat, Octavio Paz as “a solemn investigator of futile things”.

‘Disquiet’ is a word that captures the times we are in, times when social, economic and political upheavals are seismic with reverberations that are shaking and rattling the societal foundations we have long considered solid and certain. At times like these people make revolutionary choices.

War, like every other disturbance, creates ripples from the core outwards, from the theatre of battle where the physical impact of the bombs and bullets wreak total havoc to the next circle where the psychological scars mark those bereft, bereaved and displaced. It eventually reaches those on the outer rings causing a shift in consciousness.

The violent upheaval brought about by Putin’s war on Ukraine is bringing change across our whole reality whether we realise it or not. National budgets, the availability of goods and the movement of refugees are among the more obvious changes. The world of literature and the arts will be charged through with the sights and sounds of conflict as poets become wartime poets, writers move their keyboards close to the edge of reality, playwrights dress their characters in uniform and visual artists find their Guernica moments.

Norms and expectations are changed by war, people feel themselves freed to do things they might only dream of doing under what we would call ‘normal circumstances’. The boundaries over which we would not give ourselves permission to step are no longer there.

I think we are very close to the place where ‘normal’ is a matter of interpretation; what does normal mean when death is being rained down on a nation for no reason other than their neighbour wants to own them? What does normal mean when fossil fuel companies are making profits of $2.8bn a day while leading the planet to ruin.

Lately I’m travelling to Dublin more often than I used to. A capital city is an interesting place to be in wartime with its cross-section of the population, loud conversations and where reading the faces can help you judge the mood and feel the anxieties.

The hundreds and thousands of people going about their business with heads down and shoulders hunched appear determined to hold on and do what they always did. Perhaps they are also clinging to the belief that ‘this too will pass’.

Many make life-changing decisions when faced with the fragility of existence. Some find God, some find nihilism while others wildly rejoice in the now, dispensing with learnings from the past and concerns for the future.

As November darkens and a crisp edge adds itself to the breeze, the sights and sounds heralding Christmas are as incongruous as the sight and sound of an ice cream van in a funeral cortege.

In Irish, the month of November takes its name from the festival of ‘Samhain’ or ‘Oíche Shamhna’ when the veil between this world and the next is temporarily pulled aside and the two worlds intermingle in a night-time of chaos.

The veil of normality shielding us from chaos is certainly fraying, and not only at the edges.

As I crossed O’Connell Bridge I thought, ‘what can I do, what can I say and who would listen?’ What if I just took all my clothes off, walked out into the traffic and sat down in middle of the road? Surely someone would ask me why I did it?