Maybe it’s time for the grey brigade to get naked and sit on our roads and runways

Jim O'Brien

In a swirl of hypocrisy, inconsistency and incongruity, what is normal anymore?

Fire-fighting: Norms and expectations are changed by war. Here, Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/LIBKOS Expand

Fire-fighting: Norms and expectations are changed by war. Here, Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/LIBKOS

‘May you live in interesting times’ is often quoted as a Chinese curse. These times are certainly interesting, they are historic and might even be cursed. The words of German philosopher Hegel come to mind, “World history is not the soil in which happiness grows. Periods of happiness are empty pages in it.”

Of late, I find myself very much preoccupied with the fragility of things. Perhaps this is what living in wartime means, with its daily reminders that we are but a shattering of glass away from disintegration and the unravelling of everything that makes up the world as we know it.

