Margaret Donnelly: Saving isn’t easy for any farmer, but try to put some money aside while the going is good

Comedian Tommy Tiernan once joked: “you can’t be saving your money during the good times, cause then they’d just be the ‘preparation for the bad times, times’.”

Joking aside, it’s always been tough for farmers to put a nest egg aside in anticipation of a rainy day. Indeed, a recent survey found over half of Irish farmers don’t have a private pension.

There’s no doubt putting money into savings or a pension from a farm is not easy.

For many farmers, getting the farm to break-even point is a battle each year; for others, work on the farm is never done and whatever profits that are available are quickly reinvested.

At the same time, the expansion focus of the most profitable farming enterprise in recent years left little headroom for many dairy farmers.

Outside the farm gate, factors have also offered farmers little incentive to establish a rainy day fund. Record low interest rates have made a mockery of saving, and pension funds got a bad name after the financial crash.

Successive governments haven’t made life easy either by repeatedly dismissing sensible proposals to incentivise farmers to save money during periods of high prices so that they would be able to draw down that funding when times are tough.

ICMSA and ICOS have led the charge on this front, pointing out that in the volatile market place in which farmers now operate, many flip-flop between surplus and overdraft.

All that being said, farmers obviously remain solely responsible for what they do with their own money.

Strong farm-gate prices across all our main farming enterprises should see most farmers in the green this year.

It’s often too easy for hard-earned profits on farms to get swallowed up in unnecessary expenses.

As farmers well know, the transition from the ‘good times’ to the ‘bad times’ can occur all too suddenly in the farming game.

Maybe, a bit of preparation for the ‘bad times times’ would be no harm this time around!

