Margaret Donnelly: Why policy creep can be a dangerous thing for CAP

Priorities: Many farmers will be able to look at the value of new policies and wonder if they are worthwhile. Photo: Clare Keogh

Slapping a few quid extra in tax on the ‘old reliables’ petrol, diesel and tobacco has become an almost annual event for Ministers for Finance at Budget time.

It’s a classic example of a policy creep tactic by politicians and allows us all to become accustomed to price rises over the years; bar a few angry exchanges in the Dáil after the budget, governments seem to get away with it year after year.

A similar example of policy creep can be seen in the area of farmers’ EU payments, which was highlighted by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on his mart tour around the country.

He said the direction of travel in relation to the controversial topic of convergence was clear. He pointed out that we have gone from 65pc to 85pc convergence and payments will likely be fully flattened in the next CAP reform.

However, the direction of travel in relation to Eco Schemes, another key change under the next CAP reform, is less clear. As things stand, some 25pc of farmers’ payments will be devoted to Eco Schemes between 2023 and 2027.

But many will wonder if this percentage will be raised to 50pc in the next reform and perhaps in time 100pc of farmers’ direct payments will be devoted solely to tackling climate change through environmental measures.

While it must be acknowledged that Minster McConalogue made important changes to Eco Schemes in Ireland last week — which will improve many more farmers’ abilities to participate — the direction of travel will worry some.

Food production has taken a back seat to environmental measures in CAP policies over the last number of years and it should be viewed as a clear indicator of what direction farmers are being asked to travel in, through the various CAP schemes.

A bit like at home, EU politicians don’t want to find new money for climate action. Instead, they are happy to look at the CAP coffers and redistribute that money.

The problem they face though is at what point those on the receiving end of policy creep schemes become too much of a burden to be bothered with.

This year has seen very good farmgate prices across the sectors, and while rising input costs have eaten into many margins, many will be able to look at the value of new policies and wonder if they are worthwhile.