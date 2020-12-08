Margaret Donnelly: why do beef farmers only seem to suffer the downsides of supply and demand?

| 1.8°C Dublin
There were steak shortages in some restaurants over the weekend with reports of supply chains shuddering under the change of demand.
More than three days’ notice is needed if you want 32-day aged beef on a restaurant plate and a number of hotels and restaurants confirmed to the Farming Independent that they were forced to change their menus as their suppliers reported difficulties in filling orders.
The Restaurants Association of Ireland said their members have been trying to operate with three days’ notice of how restrictions would impact their operations and could only put in orders when they know how they could operate.
And while demand in the hospitality sector for meat returned with a bang, supermarket demand and Brexit stockpiling in the UK has also been putting pressure on supply chains.
You’d think the demand from all angles would see farmers enjoying the benefits too, but you’d be wrong.
Looking at our factory report (see page 17), cattle prices have more or less stayed around €3.70/kg for the past three weeks.
And while it’s clear those selling big numbers are getting a bit more, it seems few are breaking the €4/kg barrier even when the 20c in-spec bonus is included.
It all begs the question: How is it when demand for beef is so strong these past months that farmgate prices remain stagnant? Demand for beef didn’t fall off a cliff during Covid, it just changed and supply chains adapted to changing consumer patterns.
Brexit looming
However, with a Brexit deal, or no deal, looming in the coming days things are about to get very real for the agri-food sector. Even a soft Brexit, where a deal is stuck to avoid the UK crashing out and WTO tariffs being imposed on goods, will impact all sectors, especially our dairy and beef exports.
Despite the threat of a hard Brexit hanging over the agri-food industry since 2016, both dairy and beef sectors remain hugely reliant on exports to the UK. It’s a pity that farmers only seem to experience the dips of supply and demand.
