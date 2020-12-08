Margaret Donnelly: why do beef farmers only seem to suffer the downsides of supply and demand?

There were steak shortages in some restaurants over the weekend with reports of supply chains shuddering under the change of demand.

More than three days’ notice is needed if you want 32-day aged beef on a restaurant plate and a number of hotels and restaurants confirmed to the Farming Independent that they were forced to change their menus as their suppliers reported difficulties in filling orders.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland said their members have been trying to operate with three days’ notice of how restrictions would impact their operations and could only put in orders when they know how they could operate.