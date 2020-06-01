Margaret Donnelly: We need a talented, energetic minister for this crucial time

This week must be make or break for the government formation talks. I get the sense that the patience of the general public is starting to wear, and it's time all parties started making some hard decisions.

Today, we carry an interview with the current Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

He is holding out hopes of retaining his portfolio, but most political commentators seem certain that a new boss will be in situ in Agriculture House once the next administration is formed.

But the current talks give us an opportunity to reflect on the position of Minister for Agriculture and whether or not it remains a sought-after portfolio. Fionnán Sheahan on page 8 believes agriculture won't get a prominent place at the top table this time around and that whoever is appointed minister will face little but challenges over the coming years. It's a view that is probably harsh but true - and it's certainly one that those involved in the sector might have to come to terms with over the coming decade. Indeed, it could be argued that given the climate change challenges facing the country, and agriculture in particular, the next Minister for Environment could have as important an impact on the farm sector as the Minister for Agriculture. Although agriculture has proven its worth during the economic crisis of 2008-13, and again during this latest emergency, its standing in the eyes of the general populace has been damaged in recent years. As Minister Creed reminds us, last year's tractor protests in Dublin did nothing to improve the consumer's understanding of farming issues. As the disconnect between the farm sector and those living in urban centres widens, the challenge of highlighting the issues and difficulties affecting agriculture and rural society increases. Managing to grab the attention of the general public, and getting people to engage and empathise with the profound changes that are going to be required in farming over the next decade will truly be a mammoth task. It is worth remembering that Covid-19 is a temporary phenomenon - albeit one that has taken a heartbreaking toll on thousands of families. Similarly, Brexit has the potential to cause real difficulties but it is a hurdle that will be jumped over the next 18 months. However, climate change is a different challenge, and one that will fundamentally alter Irish agriculture, given that farming will have to carry the biggest share of the country's carbon cuts over the coming decade. That's why the country needs a talented and energetic Minister for Agriculture - for both urban and rural Ireland.