Margaret Donnelly: We need a talented, energetic minister for this crucial time

Viewpoint

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed (PA) Expand

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed (PA)

Margaret Donnelly

This week must be make or break for the government formation talks. I get the sense that the patience of the general public is starting to wear, and it's time all parties started making some hard decisions.

Today, we carry an interview with the current Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

He is holding out hopes of retaining his portfolio, but most political commentators seem certain that a new boss will be in situ in Agriculture House once the next administration is formed.