Margaret Donnelly: We must not gloss over wider society’s role in a scandal that shames our nation

This week’s Farming Independent will be a tough read for some.

The publication of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation, due out today, should cause much soul-searching across society around the treatment of mothers and their children down through the decades.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of children were ‘boarded out’ from Mother and Baby Homes around the country to farms. Some were treated as members of the foster family, but others were not so lucky.

Over the past few months, we met with several men who were boarded out to family farms in Galway. Their powerful stories detail how they were treated by society and the State and are still being discriminated against today.

Those lucky enough to have been boarded out to loving families were often left the family farm, but if they were not legally adopted by their foster family for whatever reason, they were hit with tax bills on inheritance.

For many, the implications of being born into a Mother and Baby Home was only the start of a life-long battle.

Some talk of the stigma they felt throughout their lives, the disparaging attitudes and remarks and hardships of working on farms, treated as cheap labour and in many cases worse.

Read More

Others were unable to talk to us, too traumatised to recount their experiences.

There is plenty of evidence of the hardships meted out to some of these children.

Newspaper reports of the time cite Department of Health inspector concerns over the treatment of some children; neglect seemed to be common, often bordering on cruelty.

Reminder

The stories we tell today serve as a reminder that it wasn’t just the State or the Church that forced unmarried mothers into homes or stigmatised their children. It was society.

It was the wider society that chose to ignore, and worse discriminate against, these children.

People such as PJ Haverty, Walter Francis, Peter Mulryan and Gerry Devaney have battled being stigmatised from birth and suffered discrimination from society and the State.

Now, as elderly citizens, they deserve their stories to be told — as well as the respect and rights afforded to us all.

Online Editors