Margaret Donnelly: We can't pit younger and older farmers against each other in the generation game

Margaret Donnelly

Last week, we highlighted the challenge we all face to keep our older farmers safe on their farms.

Our coverage sparked much debate and comment around the measures that could be taken to reduce the numbers of elderly people dying in accidents on Irish farms.

This week we focus on the other end of the generational problems facing Irish agriculture.

On page 21 we report on the hundreds of millions spent since 2015 encouraging and supporting young people to stay on the land.

Despite the investment, it's clear that young people are not coming into the sector in any great number.

In 2018, Teagasc conducted research that was focused on farmers in Cork and Mayo and their decision making around farm transfers: 8pc of farmers in Cork were aged under 35, while 20pc were 65 and over. Mayo had 4pc under 35 and 33pc of farmers were aged 65 and over.

The research showed the reluctance of farmers to engage in generational land transfer due to economic factors.

The authors highlighted the importance of ensuring financial security for farmers intending to retire (or semi-retire) - that must be a central aspect of future generational renewal policy. They said this was essential in order to encourage the timely entry of younger farmers to the sector, while also facilitating the gradual exit of the retiring farmer.

What this translates into is that the authorities have the potential to kill two birds with one stone here.

Providing a genuine retirement scheme for farmers also means an opportunity to bring young people into the sector.

Despite this, young farmers will still need additional financial support due to the substantial establishment costs of setting up a farm.

But, when talking about these supports, there is a danger of pitting older farmers against younger farmers, something from which farm organisations need to refrain.

There needs to be an awareness that those entering the sector and those coming to the end of their career are mutually dependent on each other.

Ageing farmers take great joy in seeing the next generation take the helm, but in the current climate, with a buoyant economy and alternative employment options, best wishes won't be enough to attract and keep people in farming.

