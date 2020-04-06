Margaret Donnelly: This crisis must lead to a sharper focus on how much we value our food security

As Covid-19 has kept much of the country under lockdown, farming activity has cranked up a gear or two over the last week as the spring weather improved.

Being on self contained farms is a near perfect form of self-isolation: work continues and the need to travel off farm is minimal.

As Mike Brady notes, instead of complaints about being tied to farming 24/7, farmers are these days appreciating the physical and mental health benefits of being their own bosses and being out in the fresh air.

And John Joyce paints an idyllic picture of the booming pet lamb trade from neighbours seeking for a diversion for children off from school.

As a sector, farming has been through some tough years. We've seen farm-gate prices cut repeatedly across the board, while supports from Europe have been reduced.

Recent storms and droughts have hit many farmers in their pockets and while we thought Brexit would be our biggest challenge and economic issue, it pales in comparison to this pandemic and the potential cost it will have across every economy in the world.

Farming as a sector will be affected too.

Beef and dairy farmers are already looking at the impact on their bottom line, but asking farmers to take more price cuts may lead to a significant change in our supply chains.

The question that we will have to ask nationally and at European level is what value do we place on having a secure food supply.

And the key to that is the farmer at the very start of the food chain.

Ireland is lucky in that to a large extent we are able to produce ample amounts of most essential foods.

However, questions must be asked as to why farming has been pushed down an expansionary path of 'get big or get out'.

Some commentators have suggested that this crisis will be a watershed for every sector. Only time will tell if that is actually the case.

Such lofty pronouncements are rarely accurate, and invariably underestimate the powerful forces of reaction.

However, this crisis will certainly push the issue of food security onto the UK's political agenda - and that can only be a good thing for farmers in both Britain and Ireland.

Indo Farming