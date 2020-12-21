Margaret Donnelly: The resilience that has served farmers so well in 2020 will be tested again in 2021

This year is one we won’t forget for a long time. While farming has gone relatively unscathed so far from Covid, only time will tell how long before ‘normality’ resumes.

And who knows what the new normal will be like?

Talk in the early days of Covid, back in March, was about the possibility of farmers having to dump milk and processors putting in place “strict protocols” as the Government’s coronavirus emergency plan was announced.

The timing of Covid had the potential to wreak havoc as the dairying sector approached peak season.

And it was feared that the closure of the food-service sector would decimate our meat industry.

Thankfully that didn’t happen, but farmers were impacted as the marts closed, opened and closed, milk prices stagnated, and returns from cattle remain far off what’s needed to make a substantial profit.

To varying degrees, Covid has hit farmers and their families.

Initially, it was a joke in the farming community that farmers had been self-isolating and social distancing for years, but as those terms became part of our day-to-day vocabulary, it has probably been the most difficult aspect for everyone to deal with.

Covid has broken down the social fabric of our rural communities just as it has everywhere else.

Meanwhile, Brexit has been lurking, and it represents the biggest threat to the farming sector’s future.

A hard or no-deal Brexit is not something we want to face in 2021 and yet could be the reality we all have to overcome if Boris Johnson continues with his charade that a hard Brexit would be beneficial to anyone, including the UK.

While the soundings from negotiators over the past few weeks have been pessimistic over the possibility of a deal being struck, we have to hope that sense will prevail over the coming days — and that Johnson’s dogmatic attitude to delivering a Brexit that could do far-reaching damage beyond the UK softens to a Brexit that is based on economic reality for all concerned.

Whatever the outcome, it seems clear farmers resilience, just as it was this year, will be tested again in 2021.

From all the team at the Farming Independent, I want to wish all our readers a happy Christmas and a safe and healthy New Year.

