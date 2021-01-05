Margaret Donnelly: The dairy paradox — farmer numbers keep dwindling as the industry expands

Welcome to 2021, as many of us set out with good intentions for the road ahead and reflect on the past year.

This year’s list should be tempered with a ‘one step at a time’ attitude as we face into another wave of Covid and restrictions.

And it’s at times like this when the advice of those with a few more years on the clock is particularly worth listening to.

One such man is Tom McGahon, who tells Claire Mc Cormack how he can remember the first cow he milked, back in 1940.

Men and women of Tom’s generation have seen immense change over the course of their lives and have persevered through good and bad times.

The resilience our older generations has shown in the past year has been commendable, to say the least.

Much of Tom’s sage advice is applicable to any aspect of life, but when it comes to dairying, it’s especially true.

A lot has been said about the expansion in dairying in recent years, but as Tom remarks, after 70 years in the game: those involved need to be sure what they are going to get out of it.

It seems unlikely that massive fortunes are going to be made by dairy farmers in the next 70 years, but what is clear is that farms are going to get bigger and technology will continue to advance.

According to a recent article in the New York Times on the US dairy industry, there are just 35,000 farmers left milking cows in the States, down from over a million in the 1960s.

You’d think with all the talk of new entrants to dairying that the situation is very different here. But the reality is there are now just 18,000 dairy farmers compared to 80,000 in 1984.

As Tom notes, what is driving our dairy industry today is scale not price, with converts to dairy often moving straight in with hundreds of cows, not tens.

He points to the mindset of many that numbers matter.

With such a mindset having taken hold, you’d wonder how many dairy farmers will be left in another 70 years?