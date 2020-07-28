Margaret Donnelly: TB measures must be acceptable socially and economically to all stakeholders

The most recent bTB numbers don't look good. We're at the highest level of bTB in Ireland since 2012 and this continues the trend of a gradual, ongoing increase in bTB incidence in recent years.

But who or what is to blame for the figures that point to spikes in the number of positive reactors?

The science points the blame for increased incidences of TB at dairy expansion, which has led to increased trading of cattle.

Coupled with more aggressive testing around outbreaks, by default this means more reactors are identified. Yes, nature has its role to play and controlling the spread of TB through wildlife will always be an issue that has to be managed.

Farmers must accept that increased dairy expansion in recent years has meant many farms have reduced biosecurity levels. Outside of the control of farmers is nature, and that has to be handled as best as possible.

The road best travelled has to be one guided by science if we are to keep the longer-term reduction strategy in sight.

But it's not just the numbers that farmers aren't happy about.

The future strategy of the country's TB eradication programme is causing much conflict between the farming organisations and the Department of Agriculture.

But questions must be asked if farmers are complaining about their treatment when cattle test positive and their herds are locked up.

A bTB outbreak can lead to financial and mental stress on farms, with recently affected farmers saying numerous calls to the Department of Agriculture go unanswered, and they are left to wait in the dark for days and weeks.

That's unacceptable if we're to be serious about having all stakeholders on board and committed. Farmers are paying €35m a year towards the eradication programme and are the ones directly impacted.

And if we are to have any hope of eradicating the disease, as proposed, by 2030, there will need to be a significant ramp up in measures taken, but they must be acceptable socially and economically to all stakeholders.

A better service for farmers would be the first step towards this.

