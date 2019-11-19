Margaret Donnelly: Stop making farmers scapegoats for climate change - they can be part of the solution

Last week, renowned economist Colm McCarthy noted the hypocrisy that the emissions associated with the consumption of oil from Saudi Arabia get measured in Ireland and are not counted as part of Saudi emissions. But if Irish butter ends up in Saudi supermarkets, the emissions also get counted in Ireland.

There seems to be very little account, however, of how farming can help maintain and even improve the environment, while the consumer gets away scot-free it seems.

As we report today, the farming sector is coming under attack from all angles on its environmental impact.

Farming has become an easy target when it comes to the environment, accounting for a third of Greenhouse Gas emissions, and environmental groups' hostility towards the sector seems to be on the rise.

It's clear that farming is carbon-intensive, and we don't have the heavy steel industries of other counties to temper the impact on the agri-sector.

Farming is prepared to pull its weight when it comes to reducing its emissions. But it must be done in consultation with those at ground level if we want farming to remain as a key sector in the economy.

And there's the bigger picture that Ireland is one of the most efficient producers of food on the planet. Everyone must acknowledge that before they take out the stick and start beating farmers that they're polluters and the root of climate change.

Farmers are an easy target in the argument, but we need them to be part of the solution.

We need farmers to continue to maintain the countryside, if we want one that's an amenity and a source of food.

And we also need farming to help maintain rural Ireland. It's not that long ago, when the Celtic Tiger crashed and burned, that the agri-food sector kept the country from going under completely.

It's unfortunate and simplistic to attack farming as the main culprit without also looking to it for solutions.

And as Darragh McCullough (P6) writes today, this is where our farm leaders come in. If the farming sector is not encouraged to be part of the solution, it will fail.

And that takes leadership within the agri-food sector to drive that agenda.

Indo Farming