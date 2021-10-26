Margaret Donnelly: Stakeholders in country’s agriculture sector need to get on the same page

A wrap-up of farming politics in recent days goes a bit like this: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announces details of the country’s CAP spending and farming organisations and environmentalists are up in arms that it’s going to the wrong places.

Meanwhile, the Department’s two junior ministers, Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett, seem at odds over whether the number of cattle in the country need to be cut to reduce emissions.

In the meantime, the new director of Teagasc seems adamant that technological changes are enough for the agricultural sector to reduce its emissions.

If there’s one thing that’s clear from the past week, it’s that the stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector are not on the same page.

You’d wonder if they’re even reading from the same book.

The sector and its responsibilities are changing rapidly. Yesterday, the Change Advisory Council (CCAC) announced details of the country’s first national carbon budget, outlining how many tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions Ireland can emit over the next five, 10 and 15 years without breaching legal limits laid down in the Climate Act.

Next week, the Government is then set to reveal its climate action plan on how exactly this will be achieved within each sector.

The hope in farming circles is that science and technological improvements, such as feed additives to reduce methane emissions, will improve over the coming years and have a significant impact on reducing emissions.

But the science isn’t there yet, so the sector is facing the coal face for the next few years and if it doesn’t reduce its emissions, plan B will be put on the table — reduce cattle numbers.

Last week’s announcements were met unsurprisingly with an angry response from farm organisations and it’s unlikely their mood will improve after the news this week either.

Unfortunately for the IFA and others, the horse has bolted with the minister hamstrung by Climate Action targets and a finite budget so he’s unlikely to change his mind on any of the key issues.

Indeed, one could look at many of the announcements in the past week and, depending on your perspective, say things could be a lot worse.