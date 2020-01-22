Margaret Donnelly: 'Real debate and action is needed on the dangers facing our elderly farmers'

Margaret Donnelly
The chief executive of the HSA raises some points in today's edition that may be difficult for some to accept.

Sharon McGuinness questions whether older farmers working on the farm is a good thing.

There's no doubt that keeping active into your old age is beneficial, but there is a time and a place for exercise and maybe that place should not be a farmyard where cattle and machinery are two of the main causes of fatalities.

There's an onus on everyone in the sector, not just the HSA, to tackle a problem that is showing no signs of abating.

While talk around farm safety has been brought to the fore in recent years, we all know talk is cheap and without real action on farms, we will continue to see tragedies.

Starting a real conversation around farm safety is half the battle.

Older farmers need to be aware that maybe they should ask for help doing certain jobs or change their way of farming to reduce their health and safety risks.

And that conversation needs to happen in every home where the farmer is past retirement age.

The first steps in most cases need to start inside the kitchen door.

And the younger generation, working or studying away from home, has an obligation to start the conversation and not just walk out the door on a Sunday evening and hope for the best.

These are not easy conversations to have as they can often lead into a domestic debate about succession, which can be divisive.

However, the can has been kicked down the road for too long and serious action is now required.

And policymakers have a job of work to do too.

Maybe they should question going even further in this discussion and ask if it's time to save older farmers from themselves and stop them farming?

It won't be a popular stance for anyone to take, but the statistics don't lie - older farmers are more likely to be injured or killed in farmplace incidents.

A scheme that is designed to strongly encourage older farmers to scale back or retire from farming must now be introduced or we'll never bring the number of tragedies down.

Such as scheme would no doubt also free up land for younger farmers - another problem that continues to persist here.

