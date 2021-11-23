Margaret Donnelly: Protests will achieve nothing unless farm leaders unite and get the key message across

It’s a damning indictment when the reasons for a protest fail to resonate with the general public

21/11/21 Tractors pictured wrapping around the Shelbourne Hotel as farmers convoed past at the Custom Hse, Kildare St, Govt Buildings on their way to Merrion Square in Dublin yesterday as part of IFA's Save Irish Farming campaign. IFA held the event to highlight the importance of farming to the Irish economy. IFA President Tim Cullinan called on the Government to engage properly with elected farmer leaders to negotiate a plan to secure the sector's economic, social, and environmental sustainability. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke NO REPRO FEE

Fed up: Hundreds of tractors head down Ormond Quay in Dublin city centre as part of the IFA protest. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Most Sundays on Merrion Square are a very civilised affair.

It may face onto the front of Leinster House, but at the weekend it’s home to artists rather than politicians, who hang their paintings on the railings of one of Dublin’s finest examples of Georgian architecture.

However, this weekend the resident artists were equally confused and amused when around 100 tractors landed amid Garda sirens onto the square to ‘Save Irish Farming’.

It’s a lofty ambition and a difficult one to pin down, either in terms of what it hopes to achieve or what it did achieve.

One artist was overheard proclaiming “sure most of those tractors are worth around half a million” as he and his friend left their paintings and wandered over to see what the commotion was about.

Another artist and a Mayo native has nothing against the farmers protesting, he told me. Liam, who sells his rural landscape paintings on Merrion Square, said no one is against farmers — “they are producing food after all” — but he admitted that he didn’t know why they were protesting.

That’s a damning indictment of any protest: when the key message fails to resonate with the general public.

IFA had mustered the troops to drive from as far afield as west Cork and Donegal to attend the rally, but in a way let itself down with its lack of coherent messaging around what it was trying to save Irish farming from.

There’s no doubt that the exceptional returns this year have been eroded by rising input costs across the board and that’s a tough pill to swallow when it seems the rest of society is breathing down your neck to stop you doing what you’ve always done in order to save the planet.

There is no doubt this wasn’t the protest IFA top brass had in mind, and the event was rightly scaled back due to Covid concerns.

However, in many ways the protest highlighted the difficulties farm organisations have these days in getting their message to resonate with people not involved in farming.

Perhaps the Christmas period will allow all farm organisations to reflect on what has been a turbulent few months new terms of environmental and CAP announcements.

Maybe the season of goodwill will finally bring farm leaders together to sit down and decide how they can work together in the best interests of all farmers big and small.

Going it alone may be easier, but it’s no good if no one is listening.