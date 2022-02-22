Margaret Donnelly: Politicians can’t tiptoe around the ‘family farm’ conundrum forever

What’s a family farm? It’s a phrase that’s beloved by politicians and farmer leaders, but its definition remains elusive.

Last week, when pressed on the matter, Minister Charlie McConalogue refused to define what a family farm is, simply stating that the vast majority of farms in Ireland are family farms.

The definition of a family farm, according to the European Commission, is any farm under family management where 50pc or more of the regular agricultural labour force is provided by family members.

However, even agreeing to this definition is a step too far for the Minister, it seems.

Why is it important? Because it’s the term being used to define how and where supports go to in farming, but no one will step up and say exactly what a family farm is.

At the same time, we have a Minister for Agriculture lauding the support he’s giving to family farms, junior Minister Pippa Hackett castigating anyone calling part-time farmers as ‘hobby farmers’, and some farm organisations focused on driving support towards ‘commercial’ and ‘productive’ farmers.

The minister, it’s understood, alluded to the emergence of large units and farmers with multiple platforms when he announced the creation of the dairy vision group, which is looking at fundamentally capping the dairy sector, but won’t go as far as to say this type of farmer is not in his vision for the sector.

According to the European Commission definition, due to its basis in labour units, it would more than likely see every pig, horticulture and poultry farmer excluded from being a ‘family farm’.

Others might say families, where zero or only a minuscule amount of the household income is derived from the farm, should also not be classed a ‘family farm’. So too might a growing number of large dairy farmers, the ones alluded to by McConalogue, but who knows?

Of course, leaving things as vague as possible suits the politicians. After all, if no one knows what ‘family farm’ means, no one can get offended by being left out.

However, the key drawback of this strategy for politicians is that wishy-washy terms lead to confusion over their actual vision or plan for the sector and calls into question if they have one at all.

“I support the family farm model” won’t cut it in the real world for much longer.