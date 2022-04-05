Margaret Donnelly: Pig and poultry crisis should serve as a warning to the dairy sector

Meanwhile, the drive into dairying, which ironically led to the decline of tillage in many areas, looks like it could come to a pretty fast halt

Almost a month after the Department of Agriculture floated the idea of getting farmers to plant more crops, it seems it’s finally caught up with itself and committed its ideas to paper.

Details of the scheme, which will give farmers up to €400/ha for breaking new tillage ground this year, are detailed on Page 4.

Only time will tell exactly how many existing tillage farmers, who have the expertise and experience, will avail of the scheme.

While the objectives of this scheme are short term in nature, it’s clear that a longer-term plan for tillage is urgently needed.

Meanwhile, the drive into dairying, which ironically led to the decline of tillage in many areas, looks like it could come to a pretty fast halt.

As we report on Page 1, the mood music around dairy these days is a far cry from the heady days of 2015 when ‘drive on’ was the catchcry of the industry.

Nowadays, despite good milk prices right now, it seems regulations, red tape and restrictions are all dairy farmers have to look forward to in the medium term. The current crisis in the pig and poultry sector, with significant numbers of farmers unable to sustain losses from rising input costs, should serve as a warning to the dairy industry.

As the number of farmers in these sectors steadily declined, those remaining have intensified to make the numbers work. However, a move to increased intensification within a sector has numerous potential issues, including its environmental footprint and its sustainability.

Further, the smaller the sector, the smaller their voice is. Farming has seen its once-powerful lobby voice diminished and, within it, smaller sectors such as the pig, poultry and horticulture farmers now have little political clout.

With the Dairy Vision Group set to produce a detailed plan to manage the environmental footprint of the dairy sector, it’s time for real leadership to ensure the dairy sector does not follow the same route as others, nor make the same mistakes. Tough decisions may be needed.

As we await the plan, I’m reminded of Jean-Claude Trichet’s famous quote: “We politicians know what to do, but what we do not know is how to get re-elected.”