Margaret Donnelly: Peat transition process has been short on justice and long on neglect

Of those involved in turf cutting and peat harvesting, which are currently going through their transition, there are few who would agree that it’s ‘just’.

It’s said the foundation of justice is good faith.

This should be kept in mind when politicians and lobbyists bandy about the phrase ‘just transition’.

Farmers can expect to hear it a lot in the coming years and those affected by the radical change in management of our midlands bogs already know all too well about it. And, unfortunately, it’s not for the right reasons.

It’s a nice phrase, coined to surmise what interventions are needed to secure the livelihoods of those impacted by efforts to battle climate change and biodiversity loss.

In the wake of Bord na Móna’s decision to wind down its peat operations, there was much talk at Government level of a just transition with retraining and new jobs.

Unfortunately, the reality to date has been short on justice and long on neglect.

Barry Cowen said recently that not one job has been created under the Governments Just Transition fund, while the Department of Environment claims 16 projects have been funded through it and 142 jobs created through the Bord na Móna scheme.

Wherever the truth lies, peat production employed 4,000 people in its heyday, so locally the just transition process has a long way to go to prove itself.

What will worry those in agriculture is that the treatment of the peat industry offers a harrowing glimpse of its future also. Indeed, some environmental NGOs themselves have used this example when talking about the future of agriculture.

There’s no getting away from the fact that Irish agriculture is responsible for around 34pc of the country’s GHG emissions. And despite the fact that we are one of the most efficient producers of food globally, changes are coming to the way we farm.

Government and environmentalists are suggesting a ‘just transition’ from some farming practices as the way forward.

Unfortunately, who will be the arbiter of what is ‘just’ remains up in the air.

Many agri commentators would say it’s easy for those not involved in an activity to suggest a change or indeed describe what happens next as ‘just’ when it doesn’t impact them.

Farmers cannot be expected to jump on board unless there is good faith. It’s only a just transition when the interventions are seen by those affected as fair and meaningful.