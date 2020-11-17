Margaret Donnelly: Our sector needs to draw line between family farm and factory farm – before others decide

Soundings over the possibility of large, intensive dairy farms possibly needing a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should be a warning shot the entire sector takes note of, for it has implications that possibly stretch far wider than dairying.

For one thing is certain it raises the question of what is a family farm and at what point does a farm move into the realms of industrial-scale, or dare we say it, factory farms?

It’s not clearly defined exactly what a family farm is, but the idea of it has been touted as the backbone of Irish farming for decades.

There’s a lot of farms that have built up significant operations in recent years, with the numbers in dairying showing very clearly these increases. And it needs to be said there’s nothing wrong with trying to run a profitable farming business.

But the question has to be asked: is milking north of 400 cows a family farm? Is a feedlot killing thousands of cattle annually or a tillage operation spanning thousands of acres a family farm? Maybe they are if the business is providing two or three incomes?

Whatever the answer it looks like dairy farming could be the sector that sets a precedent for the rest of the industry.

Since 2005, the number of dairy farmers has fallen from 22,000 to less than 18,000 today, and they account for just 13 pc of farmers.

In the same time, the number of 100-plus cow herds has more than doubled, almost 30pc of farms, and 20pc of the country’s dairy farms have more than 120 cows.

But for many dairying is first and foremost a business, run as a business and delivering a viable return. And rightly so. It’s the only sector that has consistently provided a steady and viable return in recent years.

But the concentration of growth in the sector raises the simple question of what is a family farm in this country?

The wider farming sector needs to debate now where the line is between family and factory farm, before others decide.

Online Editors