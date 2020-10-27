Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Margaret Donnelly: Our rural broadband strategy is failing marts and farmers at a time when they need it most

Farming Independent Editor, Margaret Donnelly Expand

Close

Farming Independent Editor, Margaret Donnelly

Farming Independent Editor, Margaret Donnelly

Farming Independent Editor, Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, or – in the case of rural broadband – you realise quite quickly that the lack of an internet connection makes it virtually impossible to run any business, especially with so many physically closed and forced to operate online.

For those of us lucky enough to have broadband, the options are endless – when it works. But the extra hundreds of thousands of people working from home has put a strain on providers and users.

Some internet providers have told customers that internet speeds can be expected to slower at times. And for those reliant on good internet there is only one show in town – high-speed broadband.