Margaret Donnelly: Our rural broadband strategy is failing marts and farmers at a time when they need it most

You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, or – in the case of rural broadband – you realise quite quickly that the lack of an internet connection makes it virtually impossible to run any business, especially with so many physically closed and forced to operate online.

For those of us lucky enough to have broadband, the options are endless – when it works. But the extra hundreds of thousands of people working from home has put a strain on providers and users.

Some internet providers have told customers that internet speeds can be expected to slower at times. And for those reliant on good internet there is only one show in town – high-speed broadband.

Without it, working from home is difficult to say the least. Farmers are well used to working from home and for years have managed with slow internet connections, enough to get by. Expand Close Kenmare Mart running an online sheep sale / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kenmare Mart running an online sheep sale But now things have changed as marts are forced to move to online-only sales. Talking to mart managers over the weekend it’s clear that the prospect of running online sales only is, for most, a fantasy. It’s great in theory, but near impossible if you don’t have the internet capacity to handle the online traffic. And that’s the position many marts have been left it. They have been told to run online-only sales by Government officials who don’t seem to realise that rural broadband hasn’t been rolled out. A few marts, in or close to towns, got through their sales over the past few days by the skin of their teeth, while others found the experience a fiasco. And that’s just the marts. Buyers and sellers, regardless of their own online skills, are curtailed by the lack of broadband. At a time when we need it most, our National Broadband Strategy is failing rural Ireland. The target is to deliver high speed broadband to approximately 115,000 farms, schools and businesses in the first two years, with an additional 70,000-100,000 per year after that. Right now, marts and farmers are fortunate to have any kind of connection that makes doing business online a feasible option. The bottom line is that roll-out of high-speed broadband in rural Ireland is just not fast enough.