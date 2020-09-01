Margaret Donnelly: Our new Minister for Agriculture will have to hit the ground running

After months of turmoil in the Department of Agriculture, another new minister is due to be announced today.

To say the new incumbent needs to get up to speed as soon as possible is an understatement – he or she will be months behind other ministers at a time when the agri-food sector is facing unprecedented challenges from all angles, not least Brexit.

On that subject, the reaction from the various farming organisations to Phil Hogan’s resignation was interesting.

Last year, the former Trade Commissioner was accused of “selling out” Irish and European farmers during Mercosur negotiations, but last week it was critical in the ‘national interest’ he would be kept on as Brexit

looms.

How much influence he would have had will never be known, but our new Agriculture Minister faces a massive job in protecting the sector from the worst fallout of a no-deal Brexit.

The role of Agriculture Minister doesn’t hold as much clout as it once did, while abroad it seems that agriculture can be used as a pawn in trade negotiations.

Ireland has the added complication of our land border with Northern Ireland, which makes any Brexit deal hugely significant for us. As we report on page 3, there is real concern in Northern Ireland about it becoming a ‘back door’ for trade into the rest of the UK.

Despite the Brexit challenges, I believe the area of climate action and new environmental policies will be the most difficult for the next Minister.

The chief task (should he/she last in the job for a significant period) will be bringing farmers along on this journey.

Anger

Many of the environmental proposals on the table have the potential to cause significant anger in farming communities.

Unfortunately, recent weeks have seen examples of the Department and its agencies going their own way. The Department’s TB herd reports and Bord Bia’s new PGI initiative have gone down like a lead balloon with farmers (see page 8).

If this example is to be followed by our new Minster, it’s likely to be a turbulent tenure because when the really big decisions need to be made, keeping farmers onside will be vital.

We wish our new Minister well.

Online Editors