Margaret Donnelly: No farmer can get a free pass while others carry environmental can for everyone

The formation of a new government comes at a time when farming is at a crossroads for many in the sector. The emphasis on environmental measures has never been more significant, yet too many farmers are unable to make a living wage.

The proposals under the programme for government for this sector are heavily influenced by environmental measures.

News of a new REPS-type scheme will be welcomed by all - the original REPS was one of the most popular farming schemes ever run in this country, proving, if nothing else, that farmers can view environmental schemes in a positive light.

I'm hesitant to say it was successful, though, as one key issue with environmental schemes down through the years has been the lack of measurable impact. However, this is likely to change this time around, given the stated objective in the draft programme for government that a baseline biodiversity survey is carried out on each farm. The last REPS was impactful, with run-down and shoddy farmyards transformed. Remarkably, the money wasn't amazing, but still it had around 62,000 farmers signed up who over their five-year contracts planted more hedgerows than had been planted in the previous 200 years. It had the bonus of attracting sheep and cattle farmers, who in recent years have had the lowest farming incomes, something that will become more important if we are to maintain the number of farmers we currently have. However, any reincarnation of REPS will have to deliver for the environment. And the baseline farm survey proposal means we will soon be counting the birds and bees. The big task for the next Minister for Agriculture will be ensuring all farmers buy into any environmental schemes introduced. There lies a danger with any new environmental scheme that a two-tier situation could be created. There's no doubt those farming more intensively may be more economically viable than those farming less intensively, but their intensity also pushes, in many cases, the boundaries of nature. However, no farmers can be given a free pass or reduced requirements, while others are expected to carry the environmental can for everyone.